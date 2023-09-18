Us Welcomes Shipment Of Humanitarian Supplies To Karabakh Through Lachin And Aghdam - Blinken

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The United
States welcomes today's shipment of critical humanitarian supplies
through both the Lachin and Aghdam-Khankendi roads into Karabakh,
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on his X page, Trend reports.
"We encourage direct talks to increase the flow of humanitarian
supplies", - he added.
Meanwhile, the separatists in Karabakh finally submitted to
Azerbaijan's conditions and agreed to the simultaneopening of
the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Thus, the separatist
leaders decided to accept the joint proposal of the office of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Khankendi and
the command of the Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in
Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani,
Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh
war] on simultanetransportation of food by ICRC vehicles along
the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
The agreement on the simultaneopening of these routes was
actually reached on September 1. The separatists delayed this
process for more than two weeks.
Trucks belonging to the ICRC, parallel to the Aghdam-Khankendi
road, also passed through the Lachin border checkpoint.
MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107094128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.