German Defense Minister Announces New Military Aid Package For Ukraine

The relevant statement was made by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorin an interview with Bild on the eve of the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are supplying additional ammunition: high explosive rounds, mortar munitions, mine and rocket ammunition. Ammunition is what Ukraine needs the most in its defense against the brutal war of aggression. In addition, we will help with armored vehicles and demining systems. In view of the upcoming winter, we will send clothing, as well as power and heat generators. The total cost of the package will be EUR 400 million,” Pistortold.

The German minister has been tested positive to Covid-19 today and, thus, will be unable to attend Tuesday's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in person.

A reminder that last week Germany sent another military aid package to Ukraine , including Marder infantry fighting vehicles, mine clearing tanks, and artillery rounds.