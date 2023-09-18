Worker Strike At Big 3 Us Automakers Enters 4Th Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, which makes cars under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands, has entered its fourth day.
This is the first time that union members have struck all threeautomakers at the same time, CNN reported on Monday.
Negotiations continued over the weekend between UAW and the Big Three automakers, but the union warned they could call for additional strikes this week if their demands are not met, according to CNN report.
"We're prepared to do whatever we have to do," UAW president Shawn Fain to CBS yesterday.
"These companies have made a quarter of a trillion dollars in the last 10 years - USD 21 billion in the last six months alone - and our workers' wages and conditions have went backwards," Fain added.
The auto strike comes amid a growing movement ofworkers walking off the job, from Hollywood writers and actors to factory workers and Starbucks baristas.
Now Unifor, the union that represents autoworkers in Canada, is preparing to go on strike against Ford on Monday night at midnight. Unifor President Lana Payne told CNN on Saturday that the two sides are far apart.
Economists say theeconomy is already getting bruised - but the strike's impact isn't likely to push the nation into a recession.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary JYellen it's too early to assess how the United Auto Workers union strike will hit the United States economy.
"It would depend very much on how long to strike lasts and exactly who's affected by it," Yellen said Monday morning in an interview with CNBC.
Ultimately, she said she and President Joe Biden would like to see "a contract that's good for the workers and the industry as well."
Yellen also said that the recent string of strikes, including the Hollywood writer's strike and nurses strikes, is being driven by tight labor market conditions.
That's giving workers more leverage to negotiate for higher wages with employers, she said.
"It's important for workers to be able to realize gains," Yellen added.
Asked if she felt the economy was at risk of entering a recession she said, "I don't see any signs that the economy is at risk of a downturn. This is the best of both worlds to see continued strength in the economy, a good strong labor market and inflation moving down."
Regarding Canadian autoworkers strike, Unifor's contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday with all three of the traditional Big Three automakers.
Only Ford would face a strike. The union has chosen Ford as its "target," concentrating on its negotiations with the company and granting contract extensions to the other two.
Once Unifor reaches a deal with Ford, either with or without a strike, it will work to get the other two to accept the Ford deal as a pattern for those contracts.
Members are demanding significant improvements in both wages and pensions to deal with higher prices they've seen in Canada just asautoworkers have.
Canadian workers are demanding similar raises as the 40 percent American autoworkers want.
A team that President Joe Biden dispatched to help resolve the strike between the US' largest autoworkers union and the Big Three auto companies plans to be in Detroit to support talks "early in the week," an administration official said Sunday.
Biden named White House adviser Gene Sperling and acting Labor Secretary Julie Su last week to go to Detroit to help reach a deal to end the walkout by the United Auto Workers union, which began early Friday.
Sperling has been the point person on key issues connected to the union and the companies, and he has been coordinating with Su.
"Both Sperling and acting Secretary Su are engaging with the parties by phone, as they have for weeks, with the intention of being there early in the week," the official said, adding that the administration was "pleased that the parties are continuing to meet as they had been before the contract expired."
On Friday, President Biden said he hoped that the UAW and the Big Three returned to negotiations.
After talks collapsed, Biden said he understands workers' frustrations that as automobile companies register "record profits," they haven't "been shared fairly, in my view, with those workers."
"Let's be clear: No one wants a strike. But I respect workers' right to use their options under the collective bargaining system," Biden said at the White House.
The strike is a particular challenge for Biden, who has called himself "the most pro-union president you've ever seen." While the UAW has historically supported Democrats like Biden, former President Donald Trump won important backing from blue-collar autoworkers.
On Friday midnight, about 13,000 members of the UAW walked out of a General Motors site in Missouri, a Stellantis center in Ohio and a Ford assembly plant in Michigan.
If every UAW member struck immediately, the union would have enough funds to supply about 11 weeks of strike pay. (end)
