Kuwait Fm Briefs Gcc-Us Ministerial On Controversial Iraqi Court Ruling

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah andSecretary of State Antony Blinken took part in the GCCministerial meeting, held in New York on Monday on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.
Sheikh Salem presented a narrative on a recent verdict by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, which canceled agreement on maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah, according to a press release from the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.
The agreement, ratified by parliaments of both Kuwait and Iraq in 2013, was lodged at the UN, the minister told the meeting, noting that Iraqi court ruling contained offending fallacies against the State of Kuwait.
On his part, Secretary Blinken said he understood Kuwait's stance on the agreement, stressing thecommitment to protection of Kuwait's security, safety, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the security of the Gulf region.
The GCCmeeting dealt also with regional topics of common interest, and strategic partnership between the GCC and the US, according to the statement. (end)
