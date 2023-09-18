Us Offers Additional Assistance To Libya After Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- As the people of eastern Libya continue to recover and rebuild in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding,President Joe Biden announced additional USD 11 million to local and international organizations responding to their urgent humanitarian needs.
"The Department of State and USAID Agency for International Development) will help coordinate the delivery of this aid to the people who need it most, joining the concerted efforts of nations and non-profits around the world providing critical support such as water, food, shelter, and medical assistance," Biden said in a statement on Monday.
"As the United States continues to stand with the Libyan people during this difficult hour-we remain committed to supporting a political path toward a unified, freely and fairly elected government in Libya that can effectively respond to its people's needs," he added. (end)
asj.gb
MENAFN18092023000071011013ID1107094097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.