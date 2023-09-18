Outsideconnection: Founder Sebastian Tan Just Provided 10,000+ Reentrants With Access To Jobs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The announcement was made at the "Re-Entry With the Coach Approach" workshop in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Under the guidance of Sebastian Tan, OutsideConnectionseeks to help reentrants find employment. The organization has provided job access to over 10,000 reentrants across the country through their job site. The founder, Sebastian Tan, shared this latest milestone achieved by OutsideConnection, at a recently concluded workshop, "Re-Entry With the Coach Approach," on Sept 15th, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The workshop was organized by the Reform Alliance and the Re-Entry Coaching Academy.
Sebastian Tan, who is known in Pittsburgh as its own“CommUNITY Champion” and a popular reentry advocate in the United States, said,“OutsideConnectionwas founded to help reentrants restart their life. We aim to provide them access and a second chance to get hired again. In that effort, we have targeted providing over 10,000 jobs through our platform. I am glad to announce that we have successfully surpassed that target.”
With his unique vision and guidance, Sebastian Tan made the "Re-Entry with the Coach Approach" workshop a resounding success.
About Sebastian Tan - Founder OutsideConnection.org:
At the young age of only 16, Sebastian Tan has made his name as the leading reentry advocate in the US. His impressive portfolio constitutes an amazing honor of providing consultancy for more than 50 reentry organizations including the United States Department of Justice and Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. In the RECA workshop, Sebastian, through his years of experience and company, OutsideConnection.org, helped reentrants find meaningful employment opportunities.
Talking to the media, Sebastian Tan shared his motivation, saying, "I love the work that I do with reentrants. Being a part of a large change in society is so meaningful. Our mission is to help reentrants find success after returning home from prison. Our goal as a second-chance job site is to help reentrants find welcoming employers that will contribute to their future success."
About OutsideConnection.org:
Sebastian Tan is the founder of the non-profit organization OutsideConnection.org, which is an online second-chance hiring platform that has helped provide job access to over 10,000 re-entrants across the USA. The company has established an extensive network, spanning over 12 states and 31 cities, with the commitment to help individuals rebuild their lives after incarceration at an accelerated rate. Joined by numerpartners, OutsideConnectionhas partnered with America's largest re-entry organization, the Center for Employment Opportunities, to work together to achieve its goal.
The platform's site features a completely user-friendly interface, giving access to extensive job listings with multiple filter options, such as Location or Job type, in just a few clicks. The platform prides itself on featuring employers who are reentrant-friendly, offer competitive wages, and provide pleasant working environments.
As the organization continues to expand its reach to over 650,000 people who are released each year, the impact of OutsideConnectionunder the leadership of Sebastian Tan on reentrants' lives is bound to grow exponentially, offering hope and opportunities to those seeking a second chance.
To learn more and get involved, visit or email
Sebastian Tan
OutsideConnection.org
