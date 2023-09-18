MAGISNAT Introduces “Dr. Matteo Bertelli’S™ Immune System Tablets”: Your Immune Support

Peachtree Corners, Georgia, 18th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , After 10 years of research in both Italy and the United States on genetic and rare diseases and the most altered metabolic processes, MAGISNAT, an innovative company in the field of dietary supplements, is pleased to present“Dr. Matteo Bertelli'sTM Immune System Tablets,” a product that puts your health at the forefront. This dietary supplement, thanks to the natural molecules found in plants typical of the Mediterranean Diet, is designed to provide support for the immune system and a range of well-being benefits.

mockups-design.com

QUALITY AND SAFETY

In QUALITY AND SAFETY, MAGISNAT is committed to ensuring the highest precision and safety of our dietary supplements by carefully analyzing each batch. Detailed analyses are made public on our website; simply click on the link and search for the corresponding batch number to view the results.

PROVEN EFFECTIVENESS

Powerful Immune Support: Immune System Tablets are specifically formulated to enhance your immune system, helping you effectively combat pathogens.

Natural Antioxidant: Thanks to polyphenols derived from olives, with a particular emphasis on hydroxytyrosol, this dietary supplement provides robust antioxidant support to counteract oxidative stress.

Optimal Cardiovascular Health: Hydroxytyrosol, a key component, promotes ideal cardiovascular function.

Brain Protection: Hydroxytyrosol emerges as a valuable ally in protecting brain health, supporting your mind.

Microbiome Balance: Immune System Tablets have demonstrated significant positive effects on intestinal microbiome balance, promoting digestive health.

OUR APPROACH TO PERSONALIZED DIETARY INTEGRATION

It is the foundation of our philosophy, based on data from omics tests (genomic, metabolomic, proteomic, and microbiomic) that allowto understand real needs by studying key metabolic mechanisms in the body. Our dietary supplements are designed to support vulnerable points in altered metabolic processes, both in cases of increased demand and general well-being.

INTEGRATED APPROACH: OMICS PATHWAY ANALYSIS AND DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS

MAGISNAT employs advanced omics techniques to explore key pathways in the human body. This in-depth research helpsunderstand potential molecular-level alterations. In this way, we create personalized dietary supplements that meet the needs of each individual. This personalized approach is at the core of what we do, embracing individual uniqueness to offer the best possible benefits through tailored dietary integration.

Excellence Monitoring:

A crucial part of our approach is Excellence Monitoring. Only through careful monitoring, made possible by omics tests, can you obtain the maximum benefit from dietary supplements. This monitoring is conducted at the Atlanta Tech Park, GA, USA.

In conclusion,“Dr. Matteo Bertelli'sTM Immune System Tablets” have been developed thanks to years of research in omics sciences, allowingto offer a high-quality, safe, and effective dietary supplement.

For more information on“Dr. Matteo Bertelli'sTM Immune System Tablets” and to view batch analysis results, please visit our website at Media Contact

Company Name: MAGISNAT

Contact Person: Matteo Bertelli MD, PhD

Email:

Address: Atlanta Tech Park 107 Technology Parkway Suite 801

City: Peachtree Corners

State: GA 30092

Country: United States

Website:

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. It is important to note that this article does not intend to provide medical advice, and the purpose of the summary of scientific bibliography is cultural insight. The article does not suggest that natural molecules or dietary supplements have any therapeutic, diagnostic, or preventive properties for any disease or condition. It is not intended as advice to use the natural molecules or dietary supplements in any modality or for any purpose. Only a physician and/or nutritionist can provide advice in the areas of nutrition, prevention, and health.