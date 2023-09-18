Embraer S.A.: Material Fact

The Parties agreed on a sale price of approximately US$45 million, to be paid in cash on the closing date of the Transaction, subject to subsequent adjustments subject to the terms of the Agreement.

The Transaction is in line with the Company's long-term strategy of consistent foand growth in the cybersecurity market through Tempest.

The closing of the Transaction depends on the satisfaction of the usual conditions precedent for this type of operation. The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about the development of the Transaction.

São José dos Campos, September 18, 2023

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice-President and CFO

SOURCE Embraer S.A.