Māori Avatar-Actor Shane Rangi To Direct First Feature

Rangi is known for his acting and stunt work on major films including both Avatar films, Thor: Ragnarok (2017), The Wolverine (2013), Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (2011), the Narnia franchise, as well as all three films in each of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings franchises. His work with James Cameron (Avatar, Titanic, Terminator, Aliens) on the Avatar films led to a long friendship and collaboration on the development of Taonga, which Cameron will executive produce.





The heart wrenching story navigates the realities of homelessness and modern-day policing. With a story based on his own script, New Zealand based Rangi ultimately takes the viewer on a journey through the humanity that exists in all of us. Rangi will direct the film in 2024 with principal photography taking place in New Zealand. Casting will not commence until after the SAG strike concludes.

Producers include Shane Rangi, Zach Thomson (Finite Water), and Anthony Kaan . In addition to Cameron, Mikael Borglund of Beyond International (Deepsea Challenge 3D, Lantana, Poker Face), Scott Frank (The Queen's Gambit, Logan, The Wolverine, Minority Report), Sandy Climan (The Aviator), Dominique Appleby (Trees, Captured: Awakening, The Bay), and McKenzie Van Dorne Rice (Finite Water) have joined the executive producing team.

“Shane's unique Māori experience and life story will inspire millions,” said Anthony Kaan , CEO of Fandomodo Films.“This intimate story transcends cultural differences with universal truth.”

The film is being financed independently by Fandomodo Films.

About Fandomodo Films

Fandomodo is a boutique film & television development, production and financing company. Founded in 2017, the studio is a female, BIPOC, and LatinX, owned and operated company focused on telling stories that haven't been told, from those who've rarely been given the chance to do so. Recently announced projects from Fandomodo include a film trilogy from its Supernatural University franchise and the Untitled Calypso Project with Producer/Actor Carolyn Michelle Smith (The Chi, Russian Doll, House of Cards). More info at fandomodo.



Attachment

Shane Rangi, Director of Taonga from Fandomodo Films