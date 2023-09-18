Water Quality Sensor Market Projected To Reach $7.47 Billion By 2028, Signifying Strong Growth Trajectory

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water quality sensor market has experienced significant growth, reaching US$ 5.12 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that the market will continue to expand, with expectations to reach US$ 7.47 billion by 2028.

This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. Several key factors are driving this market, including rising environmental awareness, concerns about water pollution and contamination, and the implementation of stringent water quality regulations.

Understanding the Water Quality Sensor Market:

Water quality sensors are sophisticated devices designed to assess and monitor variparameters of water, such as temperature, pH level, dissolved oxygen, turbidity, and chemical contaminants. They play a critical role in evaluating the quality and purity of water sources, including drinking water and natural water bodies like rivers, lakes, and oceans. These sensors typically employ a combination of physical and chemical measurement technologies to provide accurate and real-time data.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several trends and drivers are contributing to the growth of the global water quality sensor market:

Market Segmentation:

The global water quality sensor market is segmented based on type and application:

Type:



Residual Chlorine Sensor

Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Sensor

Turbidity Sensor

Conductivity Sensor

pH Sensor

Oxidation-Reduction Potential (ORP) Sensor Others

Application:



Utility

Household Sectors

Agricultural Sectors

Aquaculture Others

Regional Breakdown:

The market is analyzed regionally, covering North America (United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the water quality sensor market include AQUALITAS Technologies Ltd., Atlas Scientific, Badger Meter Inc., Danaher Corporation, Endress+Hauser AG, Hanna Instruments Inc., Horiba Ltd, Real Tech Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Xylem Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and others.

