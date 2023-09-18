John S. Moody Jr. Named To The 2023 Edition Of Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody Law Group founder John S. Moody Jr. has been named for an 11th consecutive year to Texas Super Lawyers, a highly regarded legal listing that recognizes the top 5% of attorneys in the state.

Mr. Moody, who was honored for his work in real estate law, is board certified in commercial real estate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He has experience representing developers, owners, financial institutions, families and private equity firms. He is also a regular commentator on real estate matters in Houston, often hosting panels about the city's investment market.

"I am thankful to be honored another year," said Mr. Moody. "Texas is home to incredible real estate legal talent. To receive this honor from my peers is really special, and I believe it is also a nod to our firm and the hard work this team of lawyers puts in for our clients."

Moody Law Group is well-versed in legal matters related to commercial or industrial real estate development such as leasing, loans, sales and acquisitions. The firm is regularly called upon to provide strategic perspectives on real estate interests, holdings or disputes, whether it's a business-oriented analysis or active support during litigation or mediation.



The 2023 edition of Texas Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters-owned publication, will be published online and in the fall edition of Texas Monthly.

Texas Monthly.



