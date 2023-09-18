Scientology Volunteer Ministers Help Florida Dig Out And Clean Up After Hurricane Idalia

Scientology Volunteer Ministers from Clearwater, Florida, cut out this home's damaged sheetrock to prevent the growth of mold, removed destroyed carpeting and furniture, and fixed the wiring, making it livable for the residents.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers cut down broken branches and hauled them away.

The volunteers cleared out broken siding and plaster from around another home.

Working with other nonprofits to provide relief in Florida's Panhandle.

MADISON COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A team of Clearwater, Florida-based Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their work to help families in the Panhandle whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Idalia. The storm ripped into Northern Florida August 30 with 125-mph winds. Three weeks on, there are still families in urgent need of help.

Wednesday, September 13, was a typical day for the volunteers, who have been providing help for the past two weeks. They cut up and hauled away two trees that fell on the house of an elderly woman. Then they helped two other families remove debris and cleaned out the mud that had swamped their homes. One home appeared unoccupied, but 10 minutes after they started clearing out the yard, the woman who lives there came by to help. She and her two babies had been staying with family as she had no resources to clean up her home on her own.

Another home had been flooded with five feet of water. The man who lived there was disabled as were his two elderly parents. The Volunteer Ministers removed all damaged furniture and handled the water damage, making it safe for them.

Another team of Scientologists worked with Operation BBQ helping cook and deliver thousands of meals to flood victims.

The Volunteer Ministers also provided Scientology assists -techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that provide physical relief by addressing the emotional and spiritual factors in stress and trauma. One National Guardsman was so stiff before his assist, he could barely lie down on the table used for the procedure. A few minutes later, with nearly all the stiffness gone, he was able to resume his work in much better condition.

“I'm a retired military man,” said another relief worker. He was equally enthusiastic about the results of his assist.“Nothing like this has ever been provided for us,” he said. Another, who had been sleeping on a cot for the previfew days, experienced what he described as“immense relief” from the action.

The Tampa Bay Volunteer Ministers earned their reputation as“Hurricane Heroes” by their response to Hurricane Charley in 2004. They responded to Hurricanes Rita and Katrina in 2005 and every local and nearby hurricane since.

The Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religisocial service developed by Mr. Hubbard in 1973 and sponsored by the Church of Scientology International. Hundreds of thousands of people are now trained in the skills of a Volunteer Minister across 185 nations.

Their creed:“A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Their motto is no matter the circumstances,“Something can be done about it.”

Mr. Hubbard developed the Scientology Tools for Life for the training of the Volunteer Minister. These are available as free courses to anyone wishing to learn these skills to help themselves, their families, friends and society. Scientology Tools for Life training is available in 17 languages through the Scientology website and the Volunteer Ministers website .

