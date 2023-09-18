Tuesday, 19 September 2023 02:40 GMT

Greentree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results


9/18/2023 6:31:32 PM

  • Total revenues increased by 12.1% year over year to RMB794.2 million (US$109.5 million)[1].
  • Income from operations was RMB150.9 million (US$20.8 million)[1], compared to RMB-474.3 million for the first half of 2022.
  • income was RMB177.3 million (US$24.5 million)[1], compared to RMB-384.5 million for the first half of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] increased by 137.8% year over year to RMB226.9 million (US$31.3 million)[1].
  • Coreincome (non-GAAP)[3] increased by 65.2% year over year to RMB136.1 million (US$18.8 million)[1].

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG ) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant
management group
in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2023.
As Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China,
were all under the control of our founder, Alex S. Xu, until their acquisition by the Company, the Company accounted for the common-control acquisitions by using the pooling of interest method. The consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) include the results of each of the combining entities or businesses from the earliest date presented or since the date when the combining entities or businesses first came under common control. In this report, the comparative financial data have been restated to reflect the business combinations under common control.

First Half
202 3 Operational Highlights

Hotels

  • A total of 4,108 hotels with 303,387 hotel rooms were in operation as of June 30, 2023.
  • The Company opened 183 hotels during the six months ended June 30, 2023, and had a pipeline of 969 hotels contracted for or under development as of June 30, 2023.
  • The average daily room rate was RMB167 in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.1% from RMB153 in the first quarter of 2022, and RMB181 in the second quarter of 2023, a 23.1% year-over-year increase.
  • The occupancy rate was 71.7% in the first quarter of 2023, up from 60.0% in the first quarter of 2022, and 77.8% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 62.2% in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Revenue per available room, or
    RevPAR,
    was RMB120 in the first quarter of 2023, a 30.4% year-over-year increase,
    and RMB141 in the second quarter of 2023, a 54.0% year-over-year increase.

Restaurants

  • A total of 218 restaurants were in operation as of June 30, 2023.
  • The AC (average check) was RMB55 in the first quarter of 2023, a 19.2% year-over-year increase, and RMB53 in the second quarter of 2023, a 2.2% year-over-year increase.
  • The
    ADT (average daily tickets) was 110 in the first quarter of 2023, down from 130 in the first quarter of 2022, and 120 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 78 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • The ADS (average daily sales per store) was
    RMB 6,080 in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 0.9% from RMB 6,027 in the first quarter of 2022, and RMB 6,371 in the second quarter of 2023, a 57.3% year-over-year increase.

"For our hotel business, the first quarter of 2023 marked a new beginning thanks to the recovery in the hospitality industry and the entire economy in
China. RevPAR recovered to 94.3% of its first quarter of 2019 level. RevPAR during the national Labor Day holiday in early May reached more than 120% of its level in the same period in 2019, capitalizing on the popularity of travel during the national holiday period. And due to an increase in the number of people traveling during the summer vacation, RevPAR in July and August was nearly stable at 110% of its level in the same period in 2019.

As previously disclosed, the Company completed the acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China from our controlling shareholder. Our strategy and execution in our restaurant business foon further expansion in the proportion of franchised-and-managed restaurants and greater penetration to street stores. To ensure the profitability of our restaurant
business, we closed unprofitable stores. In the first half of 2023, the ADS of restaurant
business recovered to 122.9% of its first half of 2022 level.

"We are grateful for the hard work of our team, franchisees, and partners, and the support of our customers that made it possible to recover quickly starting from the first quarter of 2023 as
China
began returning to normal life," said Mr.
Alex S. Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree.

First Half
202 3 Financial Results


Six months Ended



June 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Revenues





Leased-and-operated revenues

171,272,365

171,008,920

(229,756)

342,051,529

Franchised-and-managed revenues

275,539,547

18,229,310

293,768,857

Wholesales and others

10,564,787

62,284,229

72,849,016

Total revenues

457,376,699

251,522,459

(229,756)

708,669,402


Six months Ended



June 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Total

Revenues






Leased-and-operated
revenues

213,563,927

168,340,074

(1,125,179)

380,778,822

52,511,801

Franchised-and-managed
revenues

347,417,000

17,355,892

364,772,892

50,304,482

Wholesales and others

2,225,580

46,432,697

48,658,277

6,710,283

Total revenues

563,206,507

232,128,663

(1,125,179)

794,209,991

109,526,566

Total revenues
 for the first half of 2023 were RMB794.2
million (US$109.5
million)[1], a 12.1% year-over-year increase.

Hotel revenues were RMB563.2
million
(US$77.7
million), a 23.1% year-over-year increase.
The increase was mainly attributable to the recovery in RevPAR
and the increase in the number of hotels.

Restaurant revenues were RMB232.1 million (US$32.0 million), a 7.7% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of 64 stores, and partially offset by an increase in ADS.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels
and restaurants
were RMB380.8
million (US$52.5 million)[1], a
11.3% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from L&O hotels
for the first half of 2023 were RMB213.6
million (US$29.5 million)[1], a 24.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to a 47.8% year-over-year increase in L&O hotels' first half RevPAR
and more newly opened L&O hotels in the first half of 2023 as compared to the first half of 2022.

Total revenues from L&O restaurants
for the first half of 2023 were RMB168.3
million (US$23.2 million)[1], a 1.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of 47
L&O stores, and
partially offset by an increase in ADS.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels
and restaurants
were RMB364.8 million (US$ 50.3 million)[1], a 24.2% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from F&M
hotels were RMB347.4
million (US$47.9 million)[1], a 26.1% year-over-year increase. Initial franchise fees increased 9.3% year
over
year, mainly because of the increase in the gross opening number of F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others increased by 27.8% year over year, primarily due to a 46.4% increase in F&M hotels' RevPAR and the increase of 167 F&M hotels.

Total revenues from F&M
restaurants
were RMB17.4
million (US$2.4 million)[1], a 4.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease of 17
F&M stores numbers,and partially offset by a 22.9% increase in F&M stores' average daily sales.

Total revenues from wholesale and others
were RMB48.7 million (US$ 6.7 million)[1], a 33.2% year-over-year decrease, mainly because of reduced business from supermarkets, partially offset by
increased business through distributors.

Total operating costs and expenses


Six Months Ended



June 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Operating costs and expenses





Operating costs

307,750,028

234,911,742

289,605

542,951,375

Selling and marketing expenses

18,852,606

9,717,435

28,570,041

General and administrative expenses

99,724,402

21,847,196

121,571,598

Other operating expenses

2,048,734

2,240,920

4,289,654

Other general expenses

490,619,710

490,619,710

Total operating costs and
expenses

918,995,480

268,717,293

289,605

1,188,002,378


Six Months Ended



June 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$


Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Total

Operating costs and
expenses






Operating costs

284,364,378

204,308,159

(610,088)

488,062,449

67,306,890

Selling and marketing
expenses

24,838,605

9,385,645

34,224,250

4,719,740

General and
administrative expenses

90,535,547

21,338,810

111,874,357

15,428,179

Other operating
expenses

843,564

6,990,654

7,834,218

1,080,388

Other general expenses

15,973,584

15,973,584

2,202,858

Total operating costs
and expenses

416,555,678

242,023,268

(610,088)

657,968,858

90,738,055

Operating costs were RMB488.1
million (US$67.3 million)[1], a 10.1% year-over-year decrease.

Operating costs
of the hotel business
were RMB284.4 million (US$39.2 million)[1], a 7.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the deconsolidation of Argyle Hotel Management Group (Australia) Pty Ltd., or Argyle, and the disposal of our interest in Urban
Hotel Group, or Urban, and was partially offset by higher consumables and higher utility costs as business rebounded, as well as higher rents with lower exemption compared to last year.

Operating costs
of the restaurant business were RMB204.3
million (US$28.2
million)[1], a 13.0% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was due to the closure of
64
stores.

Selling and marketing expenses
were RMB34.2
million (US$4.7 million)[1], a 19.8% year-over-year increase.

Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB24.8 million (US$3.4 million)[1], a 31.8% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to higher sales-channel commissions, higher sales staff salaries, and higher travel expenses.

Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB9.4 million (US$1.3 million)[1], a 3.4% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower advertising expenses and lower sales-channel commissions.

General and administrative, or G&A expenses
were RMB111.9 million (US$15.4 million)[1], an 8.0% year-over-year decrease.

G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB90.5 million (US$12.5 million)[1], a 9.2% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban,and partially offset by higher consulting fees and higher staff related expenses.

G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB21.3 million (US$2.9 million)[1], a 2.3 % year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related expenses and lower rents due to the closure of 64 stores.

Other general expenses of the hotel business were RMB16.0 million (US$2.2 million)[1], a 96.7% year-over-year decrease.These expenses include the provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans, and impairments caused by the disposal of 4 unprofitable hotels.

Gross profit
was RMB306.1 million (US$42.2 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 84.7%. Gross margin was 38.5%, compared to 23.4% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB278.8 million (US$38.5 million)[1], an 86.4% year-over-year increase. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB27.8 million (US$3.8 million)[1], a 67.5% year-over-year increase.

Income from operations was RMB150.9
million (US$20.8
million)[1]
, compared to a loss from operations of RMB474.3
million in the first half of 2022, with a margin of
19.0%.

Income from operations of
the hotel business was RMB160.4
million (US$22.1
million)[1], compared to a loss from operations of RMB457.7
million in the first half of 2022, with a margin of 28.5%.

Loss from operations of the restaurant business was RMB9.0
million (US$1.2
million)[1], compared to a loss from operations of RMB16.1
million in the first half of 2022,
with a margin of -3.9%.

income was RMB177.3 million (US$24.5
million)[1], compared to aloss of RMB384.5
million in the first half of 2022, andmargin was 22.3%.


million (US$26.5
million)[1], compared to aloss of RMB360.9 million in the first half of 2022, andmargin was 34.1%.


million (US$1.9
million)[1], compared to aloss of RMB23.2
million in the first half of 2022, andmargin was -6.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2]
was RMB226.9 million (US$31.3 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 137.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 28.6%, compared to 13.5% a year ago.

Coreincome (non-GAAP)
was RMB136.1
million (US$18.8
million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 65.2%. The coremargin, defined as coreincome (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the first half of 2023
was 17.1%, compared to 11.6% one year ago.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted)
were RMB1.79
(US$0.25)[1], up
from RMB-3.38
one year ago.
Coreincome per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) for the first half
of 2023 was RMB1.33
(US$0.18)[1], up
from RMB0.80
a year ago.

C ash f low
Operating cash inflow was RMB313.1 million (US$43.2 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash inflow for the first half of 2023 was RMB128.2 million (US$17.7 million)[1],
which was primarily attributable to proceeds from short-term investments and repayment from franchisees.
The investing cash inflow was partially offset by purchases of property and equipment
and short-term investments.
Financing cash outflow was RMB37.4 million (US$5.2 million)[1],
mainly attributable to the repayment of bank loans
by the end of the June 30, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits .
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,440.1 million (US$198.6 million)[1], compared to RMB1,119.4 million as of December 31, 2022.
The increase was primarily due to cash from operating activities and repayment from franchisees,
proceeds
from disposal of subsidiaries,
partially offset by repayment of bank loans and investment of property.

Guidance

Taking into account the recovery in long-term trends and short-term industry fluctuations, we expect total revenues of organic hotels for the full year of 2023 to grow 30%-35% of the 2022 levels. Total revenues for our restaurant business and our organic hotel business, for the full year of 2023 are expected to grow 15%-20% over the 2022 levels.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.

Conference Call

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on September
18, 2023, (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on
September 19, 2023).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International

1-412-902-4272

Mainland China

4001-201-203

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992

Singapore

800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until September 25, 2023.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free

855-669-9658

Passcode:

8450773

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at
.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and coreincome, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and coreincome should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and coreincome has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and coreincome are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for varilong-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and coreincome do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The terms Adjusted EBITDA and coreincome are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and coreincome are not measures ofincome, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for ourincome, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and coreincome may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and coreincome or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and coreincome in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and coreincome, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG ) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China.
As of June 30, 2023, GreenTree had a total number of 4,108
hotels and 218 restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2022 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed its acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections aboutand our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,


June 3 0 ,


June 30 ,

2022


2023


2023


RMB


RMB


US$

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

701,332,213

1,115,384,452

153,818,550

Restricted cash

7,937,397

-

-

Short-term investments

186,031,572

235,416,298

32,465,392

Investments in equity securities

41,361,346

27,460,488

3,786,974

Accounts receivable,of allowance

140,429,505

126,306,120

17,418,410

Amounts due from related parties

451,786,275

44,473,106

6,133,122

Prepaid rent

-

-

-

Inventories

30,503,712

23,052,986

3,179,152

Other current assets

142,169,713

147,472,648

20,337,408

Loans receivable, net

181,667,170

152,938,524

21,091,187

Total current assets

1,883,218,903


1,872,504,622


258,230,195







Non-current assets:






Amounts due from a related party

112,360,000

112,360,000

15,495,153

Restricted cash

25,359,592

23,544,862

3,246,985

Long-term time deposits

130,000,000

-

-

Loans receivable, net

177,172,509

98,598,159

13,597,308

Property and equipment,

899,985,340

883,944,435

121,901,512

Intangible assets, net

174,748,932

171,687,271

23,676,757

Goodwill

128,752,950

128,752,950

17,755,844

Long-term investments

176,854,460

186,909,291

25,775,970

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,676,544,520

1,633,368,783

225,251,856

Other assets

120,620,533

114,673,765

15,814,236

Deferred tax assets

242,186,616

260,348,940

35,903,761


TOTAL ASSETS

5,747,804,355


5,486,693,078


756,649,577













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Short-term bank loans

298,100,000

270,700,000

37,331,237

Long-term bank loans, current portion

-

-

-

Accounts payable

123,522,029

113,604,869

15,666,828

Advance from customers

26,480,779

22,822,957

3,147,430

Amounts due to related parties

24,810,304

23,130,913

3,189,899

Salary and welfare payable

89,343,058

95,815,922

13,213,620

Deferred rent

-

-

-

Deferred revenue

199,656,130

201,488,954

27,786,597

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

455,519,530

505,932,951

69,771,345

Income tax payable

74,672,133

116,954,407

16,128,750

Dividends payable

-

-

-

Operating lease liabilities, current

271,518,556

280,717,711

38,712,743

Deferred tax liabilities

34,473,265

34,344,492

4,736,322

Total current liabilities

1,598,095,784


1,665,513,176


229,684,771







Long-term bank loans

160,000,000

150,000,000

20,685,946

Deferred rent

-

-

-

Deferred revenue

232,857,456

225,165,519

31,051,745

Other long-term liabilities

128,196,031

112,114,674

15,461,320

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,521,589,481

1,473,955,554

203,267,766

Deferred tax liabilities

63,815,023

50,773,630

7,002,004

Unrecognized tax benefits

350,002,241

381,962,640

52,675,057


TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,054,556,016


4,059,485,193


559,828,609







Shareholders' equity:






Class A ordinary shares

222,587,070

222,587,070

30,696,161

Class B ordinary shares

115,534,210

115,534,210

15,932,896

Paid-in capital

94,000,801

94,000,801

12,963,303

Treasury Stock

(16,971,057)

(16,971,057)

(2,340,416)

Additional paid-in capital

1,911,328,052

1,491,556,644

205,695,068

Retained earnings (Accumulated losses)

(698,677,163)

(540,865,018)

(74,588,697)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

27,732,104

28,728,211

3,961,801

Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders'
equity

1,655,534,017


1,394,570,861


192,320,116







Non-controlling interests

37,714,322

32,637,024

4,500,852

Total shareholders' equity

1,693,248,339


1,427,207,885


196,820,968







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

5,747,804,355


5,486,693,078


756,649,577








GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income


Six Months
Ended


Three Months
Ended


Six Months
Ended



June
3 0 , 202 2


March
3 1 ,
202 3


June
3 0 ,
202 3


June
3 0 , 202 3


June
3 0 ,
202 3


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Revenues










Leased-and-operated revenues

342,051,529

170,890,916

209,887,906

380,778,822

52,511,801

Franchised-and-managed revenues

293,768,857

178,526,853

186,246,039

364,772,892

50,304,482

Wholesales and others

72,849,016

29,802,650

18,855,627

48,658,277

6,710,283

Total revenues

708,669,402


379,220,419


414,989,572


794,209,991


109,526,566











Operating costs and
expenses










Operating costs

(542,951,375)

(243,155,310)

(244,907,139)

(488,062,449)

(67,306,890)

Selling and marketing
expenses

(28,570,041)

(16,015,579)

(18,208,671)

(34,224,250)

(4,719,740)

General and
administrative expenses

(121,571,598)

(57,755,145)

(54,119,212)

(111,874,357)

(15,428,179)

Other operating expenses

(4,289,654)

(1,492,483)

(6,341,735)

(7,834,218)

(1,080,388)

Other general expenses

(490,619,710)

(11,664,345)

(4,309,239)

(15,973,584)

(2,202,858)

Total operating costs
and expenses

(1,188,002,378)


(330,082,862)


(327,885,996)


(657,968,858)


(90,738,055)











Other operating income

5,043,707

3,159,519

11,511,398

14,670,917

2,023,212

Income from operations

(474,289,269)


52,297,076


98,614,974


150,912,050


20,811,723











Interest income and other,
net

24,042,558

7,629,014

9,750,337

17,379,351

2,396,722

Interest expense

(17,441,575)

(5,528,061)

(3,868,469)

(9,396,530)

(1,295,841)

Gains (losses) from
investment in equity
securities

21,687,584

(4,536,562)

(263,836)

(4,800,398)

(662,005)

Other income, net

14,751,769

(2,149,582)

77,119,089

74,969,507

10,338,768

Income before income
taxes

(431,248,933)


47,711,885


181,352,095


229,063,980


31,589,367











Income tax expense

46,658,590

7,022,835

(57,972,918)

(50,950,083)

(7,026,338)

Income (loss) before
share of gains in equity
investees

(384,590,343)


54,734,720


123,379,177


178,113,897


24,563,029











Share of loss/(income) in
equity investees,of
tax

75,125

(445,618)

(341,265)

(786,883)

(108,516)

income (loss)

(384,515,218)


54,289,102


123,037,912


177,327,014


24,454,513












attributable to non-
controlling interests

35,800,468

3,768,594

1,308,704

5,077,298

700,192

income attributable
to ordinary shareholders

(348,714,750)


58,057,696


124,346,616


182,404,312


25,154,705











earnings per share










Class A ordinary share-
basic and diluted

(3.38)

0.57

1.22

1.79

0.25

Class B ordinary share-
basic and diluted

(3.38)

0.57

1.22

1.79

0.25










earnings per ADS










Class A ordinary share-
basic and diluted

(3.38)

0.57

1.22

1.79

0.25

Class B ordinary share-
basic and diluted

(3.38)

0.57

1.22

1.79

0.25










Weighted average
shares outstanding










Class A ordinary share-
basic and diluted

68,286,954

67,416,046

67,416,046

67,416,046

67,416,046

Class B ordinary share-
basic and diluted

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909










Other comprehensive
income,of tax










Foreign currency
translation adjustments

(9,730,001)

810,574

185,533

996,107

137,370

Comprehensive income,

(394,245,219)


55,099,676


123,223,445


178,323,121


24,591,883











Comprehensive
loss/(income) attributable
to non-controlling interests

35,800,468

3,768,594

(4,843,631)

(1,075,037)

(148,254)

Comprehensive income
(loss)
attributable to
ordinary shareholders

(358,444,751)


58,868,270


118,379,814


177,248,084


24,443,629

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Hotel Business Results


Six Months
Ended


Three Months
Ended


Six Months
Ended



June
3 0 , 202 2


March
3 1 ,
202 3


June
3 0 ,
202 3


June
3 0 , 202 3


June
3 0 ,
202 3


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Revenues










Leased-and-operated revenues

171,272,365

82,073,240

131,490,687

213,563,927

29,451,812

Franchised-and-managed revenues

275,539,547

169,480,457

177,936,543

347,417,000

47,910,995

Others

10,564,787

1,036,848

1,188,732

2,225,580

306,921

Total revenues

457,376,699


252,590,545


310,615,962


563,206,507


77,669,728











Operating costs and
expenses










Hotel operating costs

(307,750,028)

(134,236,998)

(150,127,380)

(284,364,378)

(39,215,641)

Selling and marketing
expenses

(18,852,606)

(11,075,999)

(13,762,606)

(24,838,605)

(3,425,400)

General and
administrative expenses

(99,724,402)

(46,092,069)

(44,443,478)

(90,535,547)

(12,485,423)

Other operating expenses

(2,048,734)

(151,220)

(692,344)

(843,564)

(116,333)

Other general expenses

(490,619,710)

(11,664,345)

(4,309,239)

(15,973,584)

(2,202,858)

Total operating costs
and expenses

(918,995,480)


(203,220,631)


(213,335,047)


(416,555,678)


(57,445,655)











Other operating income

3,917,398

2,608,096

11,183,689

13,791,785

1,901,974

Income from operations

(457,701,383)

51,978,010

108,464,604

160,442,614

22,126,047










Interest income and other,
net

23,730,138

7,475,298

9,597,042

17,072,340

2,354,383

Interest expense

(15,178,612)

(4,724,690)

(3,167,262)

(7,891,952)

(1,088,350)

Gains (losses) from
investment in equity
securities

21,687,584

(4,536,562)

(263,836)

(4,800,398)

(662,005)

Other income, net

14,664,617

(2,426,540)

76,946,162

74,519,622

10,276,727

Income before income
taxes

(412,797,656)


47,765,516


191,576,710


239,342,226


33,006,802











Income tax expense

51,800,695

9,365,855

(56,097,180)

(46,731,325)

(6,444,544)

Income (loss) before
share of gains in equity
investees

(360,996,961)


57,131,371


135,479,530


192,610,901


26,562,258











Share of loss/(income) in
equity investees,of
tax

75,125

(445,618)

(341,265)

(786,883)

(108,516)

income (loss)

(360,921,836)


56,685,753


135,138,265


191,824,018


26,453,742

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Restaurant Business Results


Six Months
Ended


Three Months
Ended


Six Months
Ended



June
3 0 , 202 2


March
3 1 ,
202 3


June
3 0 ,
202 3


June
3 0 , 202 3


June
3 0 ,
202 3


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Revenues










Leased-and-operated revenues

171,008,920

89,376,893

78,963,181

168,340,074

23,215,158

Franchised-and-managed revenues

18,229,310

9,046,396

8,309,496

17,355,892

2,393,487

Wholesale and others

62,284,229

28,765,802

17,666,895

46,432,697

6,403,362

Total revenues

251,522,459


127,189,091


104,939,572


232,128,663


32,012,007











Operating costs and
expenses










Restaurant operating
costs

(234,911,742)

(109,219,983)

(95,088,176)

(204,308,159)

(28,175,384)

Selling and marketing
expenses

(9,717,435)

(4,939,580)

(4,446,065)

(9,385,645)

(1,294,340)

General and
administrative expenses

(21,847,196)

(11,663,076)

(9,675,734)

(21,338,810)

(2,942,756)

Other operating expenses

(2,240,920)

(1,341,263)

(5,649,391)

(6,990,654)

(964,055)

Other general expenses

-

-

-

-

-

Total operating costs
and expenses

(268,717,293)


(127,163,902)


(114,859,366)


(242,023,268)


(33,376,535)











Other operating income

1,126,309

551,423

327,709

879,132

121,238

Income from operations

(16,068,525)


576,612


(9,592,085)


(9,015,473)


(1,243,290)











Interest income and other,
net

312,420

153,716

153,295

307,011

42,339

Interest expense

(2,262,963)

(803,371)

(701,207)

(1,504,578)

(207,491)

Gains (losses) from
investment in equity
securities

-

-

-

-

-

Other income, net

87,152

276,958

172,926

449,884

62,041

Income before income
taxes

(17,931,916)


203,915


(9,967,071)


(9,763,156)


(1,346,401)











Income tax expense

(5,271,945)

(2,407,407)

(1,940,124)

(4,347,531)

(599,552)

Income (loss) before
share of gains in equity
investees

(23,203,862)


(2,203,492)


(11,907,194)


(14,110,686)


(1,945,953)











Share of loss/(income) in
equity investees,of
tax

-

-

-

-

-

income (loss)

(23,203,862)


(2,203,492)


(11,907,194)


(14,110,686)


(1,945,953)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements


Six Months
Ended


Six Months
Ended


Six Months
Ended


Six Months
Ended



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



June 30,
2022



June 30, 2022


Hotel


Restaurant


Elimination


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB

Revenues








Leased-and-operated hotels

171,272,365

171,008,920

(229,756)

342,051,529

Franchised-and-managed
hotels

275,539,547

18,229,310


293,768,857

Wholesale and Others

10,564,787

62,284,229


72,849,016

Total revenues

457,376,699


251,522,459


(229,756)


708,669,402









Operating costs and
expenses








Operating costs

(307,750,028)

(234,911,742)

(289,605)

(542,951,375)

Selling and marketing
expenses

(18,852,606)

(9,717,435)


(28,570,041)

General and administrative
expenses

(99,724,402)

(21,847,196)


(121,571,598)

Other operating expenses

(2,048,734)

(2,240,920)


(4,289,654)

Other general expenses

(490,619,710)




(490,619,710)

Total operating costs and
expenses

(918,995,480)


(268,717,293)


(289,605)

(1,188,002,378)









Other operating income

3,917,398

1,126,309


5,043,707

Income from operations

(457,701,383)


(16,068,525)


(519,361)


(474,289,269)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements


Six Months
Ended


Six Months
Ended


Six Months
Ended


Six Months
Ended



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2023


Hotel


Restaurant


Elimination


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB

Revenues








Leased-and-operated hotels

213,563,927

168,340,074

(1,125,179)

380,778,822

Franchised-and-managed
hotels

347,417,000

17,355,892


364,772,892

Wholesales and others

2,225,579

46,432,698


48,658,277

Total revenues

563,206,506


232,128,664


(1,125,179)


794,209,991









Operating costs and
expenses








Operating costs

(284,364,378)

(204,308,159)

610,088

(488,062,449)

Selling and marketing
expenses

(24,838,605)

(9,385,645)


(34,224,250)

General and administrative
expenses

(90,535,547)

(21,338,810)


(111,874,357)

Other operating expenses

(843,564)

(6,990,654)


(7,834,218)

Other general expenses

(15,973,584)




(15,973,584)

Total operating costs and
expenses

(416,555,678)


(242,023,268)


610,088


(657,968,858)









Other operating income

13,791,785

879,132


14,670,917

Income from operations

160,442,613


(9,015,472)


(515,091)


150,912,050

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


Six Months
Ended


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,
2022



March 31,
2023



June 30,
2023



June 30,
2023



June 30,
2023


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$











Operating
activities:










(loss) income

-384,515,218


54,289,102


123,037,911


177,327,013


24,454,513











Depreciation and
amortization

79,849,031

31,080,092

35,745,507

66,825,599

9,215,672

Impairment of long
lived assets

56,212,849

2,900,000


2,900,000

399,928

Impairment of
goodwill

91,236,480







Share of (gains)
losses in equity
method investments

-75,125

445,618

341,265

786,883

108,516

Non-cash lease
expense

41,659,260

64,053,832

70,769,259

134,823,091

18,592,954

Loss from disposal
of a subsidiary

13,944,925

1,223,952


1,223,952

168,791

Interest income

-262,334

-390,378

-1,267,532

-1,657,910

-228,636

Bad debt expense

340,846,428

12,359,278

6,320,196

18,679,474

2,576,017

Losses and
impairment (Gains)
on equity securities
held

-21,687,584

4,536,562

263,836

4,800,398

662,005

(Gains) losses on
disposal of property
and equipment

3,050,035

-113,587

341,428

227,841

31,421

Foreign exchange
(gains) losses

-12,024,153

987,543

-2,075,742

-1,088,199

-150,070

Share-based
compensation

271,139

-11,636

40,228

28,592

3,943

Common control
acquisition

519,360

257,546

257,546

515,092

71,034

Changes in
operating assets and
liabilities

-65,089,156

-6,084,179

-86,198,991

-92,283,170

-12,726,431

cash provided
by operating
activities

143,935,937


165,533,745


147,574,911


313,108,656


43,179,657











Investing
activities:










Purchases of
property and
equipment

-30,771,557

-34,116,117

-37,617,117

-71,733,234

-9,892,465

Purchases of
intangible assets

-60,215

-42,454

-309,827

-352,281

-48,582

Proceeds from
disposal of property
and equipment

2,288,823

6,973,574

7,723,107

14,696,681

2,026,765

Purchases of
investments

-48,860,000


-51,370,000

-51,370,000

-7,084,247

Proceeds from
investments

506,295,349

110,300,378

61,142,806

171,443,184

23,643,096

Loan advances

94,927,368

27,302,903

48,235,746

75,538,649

10,417,256

Loan collections

-200,868,160

-8,029,596

-1,945,000

-9,974,596

-1,375,560

cash (used in)
provided by
investing activities

322,951,608


102,388,688


25,859,715


128,248,403


17,686,263











Financing
activities:










Distribution to the
shareholders

-40,999,458







Loan from non-
controlling interest

300,000







Repayment of
short-term
borrowings

-169,100,000

-136,600,000

-17,800,000

-154,400,000

-21,292,734

Proceeds from bank
borrowings

25,300,000

117,000,000


117,000,000

16,135,038

Capital
contribution
from
non-controlling
interest
holders

-1,600,000







cash provided
by (used in)
financing
activities

-186,099,458


-19,600,000


-17,800,000


-37,400,000


-5,157,696











Effect of exchange
rate changes on
cash and cash
equivalents

649,388

-40,524

383,575

343,051

47,309










(decrease)
increase in cash
and cash equivalents

281,437,475


248,281,909


156,018,201


404,300,110


55,755,533

Cash and cash
equivalents at the
beginning of the
period

385,452,920

734,629,202


734,629,202

101,310,000

Cash and cash
equivalents at the
end of the period

666,890,395


982,911,111


156,018,201


1,138,929,312


157,065,533

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results


Six Months Ended



June
3 0 , 202 2



June
3 0 , 202 3


June
3 0 , 202 3


RMB


RMB


US$

income

(384,515,218)


177,327,013


24,454,513







Deduct:






Other operating income

5,043,707

14,670,917

2,023,212

Interest income and other, net

24,042,558

17,379,351

2,396,722

Gains from investment in equity
securities

21,687,584

-

-

Share of gain in equity investees, net
of tax

75,125

-

-

Other income, net

14,751,769

74,969,507

10,338,768






Add:






Other operating expenses

4,289,654

7,834,218

1,080,388

Other general expenses

490,619,710

15,973,584

2,202,858

Income tax expenses (benefits)

(46,658,590)

50,950,083

7,026,338

Share of loss in equity investees, net
of tax

-

786,883

108,516

Interest expenses

17,441,575

9,396,530

1,295,841

Depreciation and amortization

79,849,031

66,825,599

9,215,672

Losses from investment in equity
securities

-

4,800,398

662,005

Adjusted EBITDA
(Non-GAAP)

95,425,419


226,874,533


31,287,429








Six Months
Ended



June
3 0 , 202 2



June
3 0 , 202 3


June
3 0 , 202 3


RMB


RMB


US$

income

(384,515,218)


177,327,013


24,454,513







Deduct:






Government subsidies of 25%
tax)

1,251,065

6,671,305

920,015

Gains from investment in equity
securities of 25% tax)

16,265,688

-

-

Other income of 25% tax)

11,063,827

56,227,130

7,754,076






Add:






Share-based compensation

271,139

28,592

3,943

Losses from investments in equity
securities of 25% tax)

-

3,600,299

496,504

One-time fees and expenses

4,588,086

2,055,989

283,534

Other general expenses

490,619,710

15,973,584

2,202,858

Impairment charges and provisions
for other assets

-

-

-

Coreincome (Non-GAAP)

82,383,137


136,087,042


18,767,261







Coreincome per ADS (Non-
GAAP)






Class A ordinary share-basic and
diluted

0.80

1.33

0.18

Class B ordinary share-basic and
diluted

0.80

1.33

0.18

Hotel Operational Data


June 30, 202 2

June 30, 202 3

Total hotels in operation:

4,669

4,108


Leased and owned hotels

67

65


Franchised hotels

4,602

4,043

Total hotel rooms in operation

332,073

303,387


Leased and owned hotels

6,986

7,137


Franchised hotels

325,087

296,250

Number of cities

367

357








Quarter Ended

202 2
Q 1

202 3 Q 1


Occupancy rate (as a percentage)




Leased-and-owned hotels

52.6
%

62.9
%


Franchised hotels

60.2
%

71.9
%


Blended

60.0
%

71.7
%


Average daily rate (in RMB)




Leased-and-owned hotels


199


229


Franchised hotels


152


166


Blended


153


167

RevPAR (in RMB)




Leased-and-owned hotels


105


144


Franchised hotels


91


119


Blended


92


120




Quarter Ended

202 2
Q 2

202 3 Q 2


Occupancy rate (as a percentage)




Leased-and-owned hotels

57.1
%

74.6
%


Franchised hotels

62.3
%

77.9
%


Blended

62.2
%

77.8
%


Average daily rate (in RMB)




Leased-and-owned hotels


217


255


Franchised hotels


145


179


Blended

147

181

RevPAR (in RMB)




Leased-and-owned hotels


124


190


Franchised hotels


90


139


Blended


91


141

Number of Hotels in Operation

Number of Hotel Rooms in
Operation


June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
202 3


Mid-to-up-scale

528

438

47,347

42,338


GreenTree Eastern

201

217

22,402

23,205


Deepsleep Hotel

7

7

467

534


Gem

52

54

4,728

4,873


Gya

66

70

5,639

5,904


Vx

81

90

7,069

7,822

Urban Garden and others

121

-

7,042

-


Mid-scale

2,999

2,933

233,950

229,270


GreenTree Inn

2,183

2259

180,255

181,015


GT Alliance

521

545

37,545

39,091


GreenTree Apartment

19

21

1,260

1,351

Vatica

110

108

7,969

7,813

City 118 Selected and others

166

-

6,921

-


Economy hotels

1,142

737

50,776

31,779

Shell

648

737

28,030

31,779

City 118 and others

494

-

22,746

-

Total

4,669

4,108

332,073

303,387

Restaurant Operational Data


June 30, 202 2

June 30, 202 3

Total restaurants
in operation:

280

218


Leased and owned restaurants

146

104


Franchised restaurants

134

114

Number of cities

81

66

Da Niang Dumplings

245

182

Bellagio

35

36

Total restaurants in operation:

280

218








Quarter Ended

202 2
Q 1

202 3 Q 1

ADT



Leased-and-owned restaurants

170

143

Franchised restaurants

95

81

Blended

130

110

AC (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants

51

61

Franchised restaurants

39

46

Blended

46

55

ADS (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants

8,640

8,716

Franchised restaurants

3,712

3,745

Blended

6,027

6,080




Quarter Ended

202 2
Q 2

202 3 Q 2

ADT



Leased-and-owned restaurants

92

142

Franchised restaurants

56

86

Blended

78

120

AC (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants

60

61

Franchised restaurants

45

46

Blended

52

53

ADS (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants

5,505

8,657

Franchised restaurants

2,503

3,936

Blended

4,051

6,371

For more information, please contact:

GreenTree

Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-158-2166-6251
E-mail:
[email protected]

Mr. Allen Wang
Phone: +86-181-0184-0639
E-mail:
[email protected]

Christensen

In Shanghai
Mr. Jerry Xu
Phone: +86-138-1680-0706
E-mail:
[email protected]

In Hong Kong
Ms.
Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail:
[email protected]

In the
Ms.
Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail:
[email protected]

[1]
The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2513 on June 30, 2023 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at .

[2]
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated asincome pother operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees,of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities and the provision for bad debts, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the abovementioned definition.

[3]
Coreincome is calculated asincome pshare-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense and asset impairment/accrued bad debts but excludes government subsidies of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities of 25% tax), and other income of 25% tax).

