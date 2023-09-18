Houston Dynamo Football Club And Verizon Partner For Fan Appreciation Week



Verizon will serve as the presenting sponsor for HDFC's Fan Appreciation Week, a special week of activations to thank fans for their support throughout the year, featuring a postgame concert following the Houston Dash game on Oct. 8 featuring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and Rob Base at Shell Energy Stadium

The partnership will also feature a pre-match party celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month prior to the Houston Dynamo match on Sept. 30 and exclusive experiences for sweepstakes winners at Shell Energy Stadium on Fan Appreciation Weekend Verizon will be featured prominently on the front of both the Dynamo and Dash training tops for the remainder of the season



HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Dynamo Football Club (HDFC) today announced that Verizon will serve as the official 5G partner of both Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash . Both organizations will collaborate on enhancing the fan experience at Shell Energy Stadium and Verizon will serve as the presenting sponsor for Fan Appreciation Week , beginning on Sept. 30.

“Today's announcement exemplifies the momentum that surrounds the organization as we enter this key stretch of the year. We are ecstatic to be working with Verizon on exciting opportunities and events for all fans and invite them to joinfor a memorable concert on Oct. 8,” HDFC chief operating officer, Jessica O'Neill said.“We are also thrilled to see this partnership develop further in 2024.”

Fan Appreciation Week begins with a pregame party at Shell Energy Stadium to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month prior to the Texas Derby on Sept. 30. Pregame festivities will include a beer garden, live music and the final of this year's Own Your Block Cascarita Tournament. The Dynamo look to secure a berth in the postseason against their in-state rival and win the regular season series after earning a point in the first meeting of the season with FC Dallas.

Festivities include a Dash Bash, specifically a 90s themed concert, to close the 2023 NWSL regular season at Shell Energy Stadium when the Dash host Angel City FC on Sunday, Oct. 8. The star-studded lineup includes Vanilla Ice , an award-winning performer who sold 10 million albums and hit No.1 on the Billboard charts with the single“Ice Ice Baby.” The concert includes performances from Rob Base , who went platinum following the release of his debut album“It Takes Two.” Tone Loc , an American Music Awards winner and Grammy nominated rapper, and his unmistakable voice will also take the stage on Oct. 8 to perform hits like“Wild Thing” and“Funky Cold Medina.” Additional information and tickets for the match are available at HoustonDash.com.

“Verizon is thrilled to team up with the Houston Dynamo Football Club to present what is sure to be a fun-filled, memorable Fan Appreciation Week and support a strong finish to the regular season and beyond,” said Michelle R. Miller , Coastal Plains market president for Verizon.“As the first city to have Verizon 5G Home Intealmost five years ago, H-town is a special place for Verizon. This partnership with HDFC, one of the city's most endeared sports clubs, allowsto continue to connect people to the experiences that matter most to them.”

The partnership will include sponsorship of the Dynamo and Dash training top for the remainder of the season. Verizon will also serve as the presenting sponsor for two sweepstakes that will give fans exclusive experiences at Shell Energy Stadium as part of Fan Appreciation Week in October.

The Dynamo close a two-game homestand on Wednesday when they host Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Shell Energy Stadium. Wednesday's match is the second match of a five-game stretch across 15 days to close the month, which includes the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final on Sept. 27 in Florida. The Dash return to league play on Oct. 1 when they travel to New Jersey to face NJ/NY Gotham FC.

