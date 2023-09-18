Politicians Square Off Against The Press In Annual National Press Club Spelling Bee, Wednesday Sept. 20

Confirmed contestants representing the politicians are

2019 champion Rep.

Chris Pappas

(D-NH), Rep.

Don Beyer

(D-VA), Rep.

Suzanne Bonamici

(D-OR),

Rep.

Ashley Hinson

(R-IA),

and Rep.

Hillary Scholten (D-MI).

Those confirmed in the press corner are

defending champion Amy Wang, National Political Reporter for The Washington Post ; Catalina Camia , Deputy News Director at Bloomberg Industry Group; Mark Walker , Investigative Reporter at The New York Times; James Graff, Justice and Judiciary Editor at The Wall Street Journal;

and Fawn Johnson, News Director at Bloomberg Industry Group.

National Press Club President

Eileen O'Reilly

of Axios

will serve as the host of this year's Bee, while

Dr.

Jacques Bailly,

the Scripps National Spelling Bee's official pronouncer and 1980 winner of their competition, will officiate.

We'll also be joined by Spellebrity

judge and 2023 Bee Champion

Dev Shah.

The journalists hope to secure another win, and 2023 champion Amy Wang of The Washington Post is returning to defend her title. Team Press leads with four victories since the return of the Bee, and they're ready to go head-to-head for another win.

The first such event was held in 1913, with newly elected President

Woodrow Wilson

in the audience for the inaugural showdown won by members of the House and Senate. The Press vs. Politicians Spelling Bee was reinstituted on its 100th

anniversary in 2013 and has become a

Washington

tradition since.

Doors will open at

6 p.m.

and the Bee will start at

7 p.m.

To purchase tickets to this event, please click here .

Sponsors of this year's Bee include Publir and The Beer Institute .

Proceeds from the Spelling Bee support the Club's nonprofit affiliate, the NPC Journalism Institute . NPCJI serves 8,000+ journalists annually through its training, press freedom efforts, scholarships and more.



PRESS CONTACT:

Kate Helster,

[email protected] , (202) 662-7516

SOURCE National Press Club