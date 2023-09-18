Pumpkin Is Rolling In To Royal Farms

Our seasonal-blend coffee is made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger, and it's available hot or iced.

Customers can enjoy our pumpkin spice muffins that are made with real pumpkin and white chocolate chips. They're the perfect snack to enjoy with your coffee. Royal Farms will also carry Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice donuts, Starbucks' refrigerated pumpkin flavored coffee beverages, Black Rifle pumpkin spice beverages, and Reese's Pumpkins.

“This upcoming season we wanted to delight customers with all their fall favorites; from our cozy“I love RoFo” hoodies available online to our pumpkin flavored treats available in store. Join Royal Farms in getting into the Fall spirit and let's make this season extra special,” said Frank Schilling, Director of Marketing and Merchandising.

Royal Farms will surprise Rewards Members with special treats all season in the app. Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you'll receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

