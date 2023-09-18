Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call To Be Held On November 2, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the“Company”), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust, will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the market close.
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results and business outlook on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:
Conference Call:
| Toll Free Number
|
| 888-506-0062
| International Toll Number
|
| 973-528-0011
| Access Code
|
| 358727
|
|
|
A simultanewebcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at
A replay of the call will be available Thursday, November 2, 2023, until Saturday, December 2, 2023, via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company's website through February 23, 2024. Replay access information is as follows:
Replay:
| Toll Free Number
|
| 877-481-4010
| International Toll Number
|
| 919-882-2331
| Passcode
|
| 49047
|
|
|
ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.
| SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267
| JAIME MAR
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
