World Of Grimm, A Brothers Grimm-Inspired Digital Ccg, Has Launched Their Kickstarter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
World of Grimm Box Art
All backer rewards for Kickstarter
Gameplay
World of Grimm takes players on a magical journey through a world of familiar fairy tales. Head-to-head 5-minute battles make this an enjoyable experience. ...a journey into a realm where fairy tales aren't just stories.” - Linux Game ConsortiumPHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Introducing World of Grimm: Dive into a Fairy Tale Card Game Adventure
Static City Games is excited to announce the launch of the Kickstarter campaign for "World of Grimm," an enchanting and innovative digital card game that brings classic fairy tales to life in a unique and captivating way.
"World of Grimm" takes players on a magical journey through a world filled with familiar characters and legendary tales. Drawing inspiration from beloved folklore and mythology, this card game introduces a fresh twist on traditional storytelling. Players will explore over 30 captivating realms, each with its own set of challenges and surprises, making every match a thrilling adventure.
Key Features:
Every Match Is Different: With over 30 unique realms to explore, "World of Grimm" offers endless variety and excitement. Will you discover the hidden treasures of Simeli Mountain or outwit your opponents in the eerie Graveyard?
No Cost of Entry: World of Grimm embraces the spirit of fair play. We believe that every player should have the opportunity to enjoy our game, which is why it will be free-to-play upon release. Say goodbye to paywalls and restrictions!
Build Decks with a Twist: Dive into deck-building with a twist! Our 14-card deck limit challenges players to create decks that are not only powerful but also filled with surprising synergies. Personalize each deck with unique card backs for that extra flair.
Collect and Learn: As you play, your card collection will grow, and your cards will level up. Building your collection unlocks exciting content beyond cards, ensuring that every moment in "World of Grimm" is rewarding.
Stylize and Customize: Express your style with an ever-expanding catalog of Card Variants. Unlock or purchase these variants to give your deck a distinct look. It's all about cosmetic customization, so no pay-to-win here!
The Kickstarter campaign for "World of Grimm" aims to bring this magical card game to life in all its glory. By supporting the campaign, backers will have the chance to access exclusive rewards, including a Kickstarter 4-card variant booster pack, a digital artbook, a sticker set, and the original soundtrack.
Joinon this enchanting journey and be part of a community that shares a passion for fairy tales, card games, and immersive adventures. "World of Grimm" promises to be an experience like no other, combining rich storytelling with strategic gameplay.
For more information about "World of Grimm" and to support our Kickstarter campaign, please visit the official Kickstarter page. Followon Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes insights.
About Static City Games:
Static City Games is a visionary game development studio known for creating innovative and captivating gaming experiences. With a passion for storytelling and a commitment to player-centric design, we aim to deliver unforgettable adventures that resonate with gamers worldwide.
Kickstarter Trailer:
Media Kit:
Kickstarter Link:
Public Free Demo:
Josh Krassenstein
Static City Games
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
World of Grimm | Kickstarter Release Trailer
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107093112
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.