Alberta Clean Tech Company Kathairos Solutions Reaches Major Methane Milestone

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - 2023 In less than 12 months of commercial operation, Calgary-based clean technology company

Kathairos Solutions has seen unprecedented adoption of its novel methane elimination system for remote oil and gas well sites.

The uptake of Kathairos' technology, and the 40,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions it has abated in its first year, equates to planting 660,000 trees in 12 months.

Kathairos eliminates methane venting on remote wells by using liquid nitrogen – an inert, non-polluting fuel source – to operate pneumatic devices. Nitrogen has a gas equivalence ratio (GER) of 1.2764, meaning each unit of nitrogen used directly eliminates 1.2764 units of methane that would have otherwise been vented to the atmosphere. Methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas with 28 times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide.

The Kathairos solution will play an imperative role in Alberta's shift to a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 – a target Alberta's UCP Government has championed through its Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan.

"It's no secret that Alberta has helped show the world what is possible when it comes to reducing methane emissions," said Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz.

"All of this is amazing progress and provides proof that we absolutely can do this, and that industry and the province can and will lead the charge. We will continue to set new targets and work to reduce methane emissions, while removing barriers and building on the practical innovations that are already underway here in Alberta," said the Minister.

Kathairos shares the belief that the path to continued emissions reduction is through effective policies and partnerships, and that reliable, affordable and scalable Alberta-made clean technologies like its liquid nitrogen pneumatic power drive system will enable regional, national and global targets to be realized.

"We stand by the Honourable Minister Schulz in her conviction that Alberta energy innovators are having a significant impact on emissions reduction worldwide," said Kathairos President and CEO Dick Brown. "We are proving to be stewards of the environment and leaders in clean technology solutions, while stepping up to solve the world's energy needs."

The Kathairos solution produces zero onsite emissions and addresses a longstanding issue plaguing remote well sites. It provides a profoundly clean, simple and reliable fuel source to pneumatic devices, which are responsible for 40% of upstream oil and gas methane emissions. Further, it affords producers the first truly economical way to address pneumatic venting.

The low monthly rental cost of the Kathairos solution combined with Alberta's Emission Offset System allows Alberta producers to monetize their emission reductions, creating an important market incentive for decarbonizing the oil and gas industry.

Over the past 12 months, Kathairos has successfully entered pilot and commercial operations with more than 60 major North American oil and gas producers across 17 oil and gas-producing basins spanning Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, and across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin of BC and Alberta.

Learn more at , and follow our abated methane emissions counter in real time at .



Held every three years in WPC member countries, the Congress is the world's premier oil, gas and energy forum that attracts the attendance of heads of state, energy leaders and technical experts who discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing the world's petroleum and energy resources for the benefit of all. Under the theme of "Energy Transition: The Path toZero," the 24th WPC in Calgary is expected to draw over 5,000 delegates from more than 100 countries, 50 ministerial delegations, 700 expert speakers, and 800 media. Over 15,000 unique visitors are expected to participate in the Congress, which will also feature an Exhibition comprising of over 200 international exhibitors.

Established in 1933, the World Petroleum Council is a non-advocacy, non-political organization with charitable stain the U.K. and has accreditation as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) from the United Nations (UN). The WPC is dedicated to the promotion of sustainable management and the use of the world's energy resources for the benefit of all. WPC conducts the triennial World Petroleum Congress, covering all aspects of the industry including management of the industry and its social, economic, and environmental impact.

At

Kathairos, our name means 'clean air.' We are proud to champion imperative solutions that support today's evolving energy industry, and the people and producers working tirelessly toward a cleaner, greener barrel.

Through our revolutionary liquid nitrogen-powered field technologies and world-class carbon accounting and reporting tools, we're on a mission to

eliminate methane emissions from more than 450,000 remote well sites across Canada and the US.

Learn more at kathairos.com, and see our live abated methane emissions counter at ghg.kathairos.com.

