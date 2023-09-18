Hawthorn Bank Names New Chief Legal Officer

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Martin as Chief Legal Officer and a member of our executive leadership team,” said Brent Giles, Chief Executive Officer.“Martin's substantial and diverse experience in legal matters, technology, and operations will be a great asset to our organization.”

“I am eager to get started working with the leadership team of such a terrific, long-standing financial institution,” said Martin Weishaar.“Knowing and working with Brent for over 20 years, I personally understand how his leadership, knowledge and experience can positively benefit an organization's strategic direction. I am very excited for the future of Hawthorn Bank and pleased to be a part of it.”

Martin most recently served as Chief Legal Officer for Southern Bank from 2019-2023 where he had direct responsibility for their legal affairs as well as oversight of the information technology and human resources departments. Martin served as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer for Liberty Bancorp, Inc., Liberty, Missouri, from 1999-2019. Martin also served as a private practice attorney in Kansas and Missouri for ten years.

Weishaar is a graduate of the University of Kansas (B.A., J.D.) and is an active and licensed member of the Missouri Bar.

About Hawthorn Bank

With $1.9 Billion in total assets, Hawthorn Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK), Jefferson City, Missouri. Hawthorn Bank is a full-service bank offering a wide range of financial services to commercial and retail clients. It operates 20 branches and approximately 40 ATMs located in Missouri communities in and surrounding Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area.

Brent M. Giles, Chief Executive Officer

573.761.6100

Source: Hawthorn Bank