Wabash Inks Multi-Year Agreement With Rockland Flooring As New Trailer Facility Ramps Production

“We're pleased to expand on our long-standing relationship with Rockland Flooring by executing our first long-term agreement for wood flooring for dry van trailers,” said Richard Mansilla, vice president of global procurement at Wabash.“As our new dry van trailer manufacturing facility reaches full capacity in 2024, poised to yield an additional 10,000 units annually, this agreement will allowto secure wood flooring above what we can produce out of Wabash's wood flooring production facility in Harrison, Arkansas.”

Rockland Flooring has been a Wabash supplier for 15 years and is a five-time Wabash supplier award winner. This mutually beneficial agreement is designed to generate long-term value by optimizing the supply footprint and collaborating on innovation and continuimprovement. With five plants in the United States and Canada, Rockland Flooring's domestic location helps ensure supply of wood flooring, which is a historically constrained material in the trailer industry.

“Having worked together for many years, we are pleased to formalize our working relationship through this long-term agreement with Wabash,” said Chris Wolford, chief sales officer of Rockland Flooring.“This agreement is an important step in aligning our companies to better serve the future needs of our mutual customers in the transportation industry.”

This new long-term agreement with Rockland Flooring follows similar announcements with J.B. Hunt , Ryerson and Hydro , which serve as examples of how Wabash is strategically positioning to meet customers' needs with long-term demand planning.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Communications

(765) 771-5766



Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Sr. Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(765) 490-5664

