Century Communities Announces Two New Washington State Communities

Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023-is excited to announce two new communities coming soon to exceptional locations in the Olympia and greater Seattle areas: Alpine Estates (Everett) and Riverbend Landing (Tumwater).

Showcasing a versatile lineup of single-family floor plans, each community will offer smartly designed open-concept layouts, high-quality included features and quick access to a wide variety of outdoor recreation, shopping, dining and employment hubs. In total, the new communities will bring over 115 new homesites to fast-growing areas in Washington state, with a range of options to make it easy for buyers to find a home that meets their needs.

"We're thrilled to announce these new communities, offering an exceptional lineup of quality new construction homes in sought-after areas," said Mick Cermak, Washington Division President. "We anticipate all communities to open by the end of the year-with homes in Tumwater and Everett set to start selling in October and November, respectively. That means there's no better time than now to join our interest list to ensure you're the first to know as homes become available."

COMING SOON:

Riverbend Landing | Tumwater, WA

Anticipated to open in October 2023!



23 single-family homesites

1 rambler plan and 1 two-story plan

Pricing coming soon

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,725 to 2,448 square feet

Desirable features like Moen® chrome faucets, maple cabinetry and luxury vinyl plank flooring Prime location near I-5 with easy access to Olympia, restaurants, shopping, dining options

Location:

402 Gilbertson Lane Southeast

Tumwater, WA

425-275-5343

Alpine Estates | Everett, WA

Anticipated to open in November 2023!



96 single-family homesites

1 rambler plan, 4 two-story plans, 2 three-story plans

From the mid $700s

3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages

1,914 to 3,392 square feet

Future models for tour

Desirable features like great room fireplaces, luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops and maple cabinetry Prime location near the Snohomish River and I-5, offering easy access to employment and entertainment hotspots

Location:

4330 108th Street Southeast

Everett, WA 98208

425-275-5343

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Washington.

How it works:

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

