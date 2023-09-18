Letitia D. Quinones-Hollins Named To Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators In America

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criminal defense firm Quinones & Associates, PLLC is pleased to announce that firm founder Letitia D. Quinones-Hollins is included among the nation's top defense attorneys in Lawdragon's list of 500 Leading Litigators in America for 2024.

Lawdragon describes these honorees as "world-renowned advocates" who turn unpopular causes into "irresistible narratives." The legal guide recognizes Ms. Quinones-Hollins's excellence in white collar/investigations and commercial litigation.



"There is no shortage of amazing litigators in this country so to be featured on this list with them is truly an honor," said Ms. Quinones-Hollins. "Securing justice for my clients is why I do this work, but to be recognized for it is always special."



Ms. Quinones-Hollins is board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She has spent more than two decades litigating complex state and federal criminal matters.

In addition to leading the law firm she founded, Ms. Quinones works closely with nationally acclaimed attorney Rusty Hardin and is currently Of Counsel for Rusty Hardin & Associates. She was part of the trial team that successfully defended chemical producer Arkema Inc. after it was charged with environmental crimes in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and is one of the attorneys who defended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Media outlets frequently call upon Ms. Quinones-Hollins to provide expertise on ongoing trials and legal matters. Most recently, she was featured on KPRC-TV's "The Bench" to provide legal analysis

of the A.J. Armstrong murder trial.



In addition to her commentary on criminal cases, Ms. Quinones-Hollins speaks nationwide on issues plaguing the nation's criminal justice system.



With five decades of experience researching and covering the legal profession, the Lawdragon selection process combines peer nominations and rigorvetting, to select its honorees. To view the complete list, visit Lawdragon



About Quinones & Associates, PLLC

Quinones & Associates, PLLC, is a

Houston-based law firm that specializes in providing its clients with the most aggressive and compassionate legal defense possible. Its founder,

Letitia Quinones-Hollins, has spent more than two decades litigating complex state and federal criminal matters and has earned a reputation for obtaining favorable results in criminal litigation, white-collar criminal defense and personal injury matters. To learn more about the firm, visit

.



