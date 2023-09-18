Agree Realty Promotes Nicole Witteveen To Chief Operating Officer

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:

ADC ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today, Nicole Witteveen has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Concurrent with Mrs. Witteveen's appointment, Craig Erlich has been named Chief Growth Officer. Additionally, Edward

Eickhoff has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Asset Management.

Mrs. Witteveen will lead all aspects of the Company's Asset Management, People and Culture, Information Technology, as well as Strategic Initiatives. Prior to assuming the Chief Operating Officer role, Mrs. Witteveen served as Executive Vice President, People and Culture as well as Chief of Staff of the Company.

"Nicole's numeraccomplishments and tremendoperational prowess make this promotion well deserved," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. "She has been an integral part of our Leadership Team and has thrived during her tenure at our Company."

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that Craig Erlich will be assuming the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer. Mr. Erlich has previously served as Chief Investment Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. In his new role, he will assume full responsibility for the Company's three external growth platforms as well as tenant relations.

"This shift will enable Craig to devote his full foto our growing lines of business that continue to see additional opportunities from developers, retailers, owners and brokers throughout the industry. I anticipate future growth in these business lines as our vision to become a comprehensive solution for leading retailers continues to materialize," said Mr. Agree.



In addition, Edward Eickhoff has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Asset Management. In this new role, Mr. Eickhoff will be responsible for property management, leasing, asset management administration and disposition activities. He has nearly 40 years of industry experience, most notably serving in numerexecutive roles at RPT Realty

and its predecessor companies. Mr. Eickhoff will report to Mrs. Witteveen.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Ed to our team. I am confident these changes, as well as Ed's addition, will position our Company for 2024 and beyond. We are seeing tremendopportunity across a challenging landscape," remarked Mr. Agree. "We are now best positioned to capitalize on these opportunities while optimizing our portfolio management capabilities."

