Horizon Technology Finance Management Expands Origination Team

Paul is based in Denver and will be responsible for leading Horizon's prospecting and origination of venture loans in the Life Sciences and Healthcare Information Services markets in the Southwest U.S.

Paul was previously with Silicon Valley Bank, where he led relationship management efforts among life sciences businesses in the Southwest U.S. and was responsible, among other things, for generating new business and originating venture loans. Paul holds a BSBA in Finance from the University of Denver's Daniels School of Business.

"We are very excited that Paul has joined the Horizon team. Paul's decade of experience in the venture lending arena, as well as his strong relationships with the life sciences community, will immediately add value to Horizon," said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. "We look forward to leveraging Paul's expertise to further strengthen Horizon's leadership position as a financing partner to life sciences and healthcare companies."

About Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC

Horizon Technology Finance Management, an affiliate of Monroe Capital, is a registered investment adviser that underwrites and manages secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, and is the external adviser for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN ). The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolios' returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from the warrants received when making such debt investments. Horizon is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, with a regional office in Pleasanton, California, and investment professionals located throughout the U.S. Monroe Capital is a $17 billion asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across varistrategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, opportunistic, structured credit, real estate and equity. To learn more, please visit .

