Pineapple Energy Announces Payment To Cvr Holders Of $1.25 Per Cvr

Today Pineapple announced it will make a further payment of proceeds from CSI's premerger assets of $1.25 per CVR. This payment of $1.25 per CVR is not a taxable event. Please refer to Pineapple's IRS Form 8937 posted at and Pineapple's March 29, 2023 Form 8-K Report providing“Important Information for Holders of Contingent Value Rights” which is posted at for more information.

We expect that the $1.25 per CVR payment to the CVR Holders will commence by September 29, 2023.

Contacts:

Pineapple Energy

Kyle Udseth

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (952) 996-1674



Eric Ingvaldson

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (952) 582-6417

