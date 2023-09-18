Tela Bio To Participate In The Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

TELA's management is scheduled to present at the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase at 9:30 am ET on September 21st, 2023. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

