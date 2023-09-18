Tuna Market: The Global Market Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 4.9% During The Forecasted Period. X Herald







The tuna market is significant both economically and in terms of global food security, as tuna is a major source of protein for many people worldwide. It is also an industry that has faced sustainability challenges, leading to increased efforts to manage tuna stocks responsibly and promote sustainable fishing practices.

Key Highlights:



The global Tuna Market size was valued at USD 92 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

North America dominated the market in 2022 Asia Pacific is expected to fastest-growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Evolve Business Intelligence has published a new market research report on Global Tuna Market focusing in variaspects including market size and forecast, market dynamics, competitors market share analysis, market size in terms of value and volume, SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, key players recent developments, and opportunities, among others. The market has also been analyzed based on 4 indicators in the market dynamic chapter which includes Drivers, Restraints, Key Trends, and Challenges. The overall sum of these sections will help to understand the best strategies to be adopted in order to prosper through this industry over short and long terms. The quantitative analysis includes our authentic findings out of this research study where we provided additional insight into what our readers can do to embrace new opportunities or plan against threats that might hinder the market.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the Tuna Market report also includes the following data points:



COVID19 Impact on Tuna Market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies Opportunity in Tuna Market

Key Players

Some of the major Tuna Market players holding high market share include American Tuna Inc., Century Pacific Food Inc., American Tuna and Crown Prince Inc. These players use partnership and collaboration as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

The key players profiled in the report are:



American Tuna Inc.

Century Pacific Food Inc.

American Tuna

Crown Prince Inc.

Wild Pl

Dongwon Group

Thai Union Group PCL. Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd.

Segmental Analysis

Market Segment By Type with foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Tuna Market:



Canned

Frozen Fresh

Market Segment By Sales Channel with foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Tuna Market: