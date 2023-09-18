Dallas Attorneys Clayton Bailey, Alex Brauer Earn Texas Super Lawyers Honors

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer , co-founders of Bailey Brauer PLLC, are recognized among the state's top business litigators in the 2023 edition of the Texas Super Lawyers legal guide.

This marks the 13th consecutive Texas Super Lawyers selection for Mr. Bailey. The respected trial and appellate attorney has earned a national reputation for success in complex matters involving contract disputes, business torts, RICO, employment law, trade secrets, deceptive trade practices, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, antitrust, unfair business practices and the Packers and Stockyards Act.

In addition to Super Lawyers, his work has earned Benchmark Litigation, The National Trial Lawyers, Texas Trailblazers, BTI Consulting and Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators and Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers honors.

Known for resolving complex disputes and a stellar record when presenting cases to judges and juries, Mr. Brauer assists clients with business controversies.



His success in high-stakes cases has helped secure seven consecutive Texas Super Lawyers honors as well as Chambers Leading Lawyers, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas, Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators and Texas Trailblazers recognition. He is also a Litigation Counsel of America Fellow.



Selection to Texas Super Lawyers is limited to no more than 5% of

eligible Texas

attorneys and is based on a statewide survey of lawyers and extensive editorial review. The prestigilegal guide is published annually by Thomson Reuters in

Texas Monthly

and

Super Lawyers

magazines. The full 2023 listing can be found at SuperLawyers.com.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals and class actions.



