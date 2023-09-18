Builders Direct Floorworx Partners With Del Conca Usa To Offer Premium Quality Porcelain Stoneware

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The range of possibilities provided by Del Conca USA's porcelain pavers accommodate varioutdoor design requirements...” - Brett HarrisNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Builders Direct Floorworx announces a collaborative endeavor with Del Conca USA, known for their expertise in the manufacturing of porcelain stoneware. The partnership aims to provide a variety of durable and design-flexible options to both residential and commercial interiors and exteriors.
Brett Harris , Owner of Builders Direct Floorworx, states, "Del Conca is recognized for its innovative approach to porcelain stoneware production. This collaboration aligns with our objective to offer durable and aesthetically pleasing flooring options."
Innovative Manufacturing Techniques
Del Conca utilizes advanced production systems to develop porcelain stoneware featuring high-definition graphics. These tiles demonstrate resistance to wear, chemical agents, and environmental factors. Additionally, they require minimal maintenance, making them suitable for areas with high foot traffic and outdoor settings.
Comprehensive Product Range
Del Conca offers an extensive product line that includes floor and wall tiles as well as robust porcelain pavers. Their collections encompass varieffects like Stone, Marble, Wood, Concrete, Decorative, and Brick. All items are manufactured in the United States, specifically at their facility in Loudon, Tennessee.
"Featuring products that are not only versatile but also manufactured in the United States is an important aspect of this collaboration," adds Brett Harris.
Outdoor Flooring Solutions
As the need for extending indoor spaces to outdoor areas grows, durable flooring options for outdoor settings have become increasingly relevant. Del Conca USA's porcelain pavers are engineered to endure external stress, contributing to their suitability for outdoor applications.
"The range of possibilities provided by Del Conca USA's porcelain pavers accommodate varioutdoor design requirements," observes Brett Harris.
Versatility in Design
Del Conca USA's product line offers a level of design adaptability that is uncommon in the flooring sector. Whether the design calls for the rustic touch of wood, the classic look of marble, or the modern feel of concrete, Del Conca's options cater to a wide range of aesthetics.
"Flooring serves not just a functional purpose but also as an element that contributes to the overall design of a space," concludes Brett Harris.
Morgan Thomas
Rhino Digital, LLC
+1 504-875-5036
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107092996
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.