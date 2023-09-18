Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Receipt Of Delinquency Notification Letter From Nasdaq

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities. Pursuant to the Notice, the Company has until March 11, 2024 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If at any time before March 11, 2024, the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance to the Company. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by March 11, 2024, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and will continue to consider its available options to address the deficiency during the compliance period.

