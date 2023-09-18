Lifecard International Launches Co-Investment Platform for Nigeria's Real Estate Future

Lifecard Company Launches Co-investment Platform for Nigeria's Real Estate Future

The new innovative platform aims to real estate investing more accessible, affordable and less risky for Africa's biggest economy.

LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- LifeCard International Investment Limited, under the leadership of Managing Director Grace Ofure, is thrilled to announce the official launch of LifeCard Co-Investment Platform. This revolutionary endeavor aims to transform the landscape of real estate investment by making it more accessible, affordable, and less risky for a wider audience.

In her statement, Grace Ofure emphasized the significance of this groundbreaking initiative, stating, "Investing in real estate has long been a proven pathway to wealth creation, but traditional barriers such as high upfront costs and associated risks have deterred many potential investors. LifeCard Co-Investment is here to redefine the rules of the game."

LifeCard Co-Investment is a dynamic platform designed to democratize real estate investment by uniting individuals with strong credit histories. These individuals pool their resources to collectively invest in carefully selected properties. Grace Ofure elaborated on the core principles, saying, "At LifeCard, we have simplified real estate investing. Through Co-Investment, you can take your first step toward achieving your financial goals while harnessing the stability and potential returns of the real estate market."

The Co-Investment model offers a diverse range of real estate projects across different markets, allowing investors to align their investments with their financial goals and risk tolerance. Moreover, investors can begin with a fraction of the total investment, thereby reducing the financial burden on individuals. This approach enables diversification across multiple properties, mitigating the impact of market fluctuations.

Grace Ofure continued, "As a LifeCard Co-Investor, you will enjoy a portion of the rental income generated by the property and benefit from potential capital appreciation as property values increase. Our professionally managed properties eliminate the hassles of day-to-day property management. Additionally, our dedicated LifeCard platform provides investors with real-time access to their investment portfolios, empowering them to track earnings and make informed decisions. Exiting investments is hassle-free, providing guaranteed liquidity and control over your financial future."

Highlighting the global perspective of this venture, Grace Ofure explained, "The economic fluctuations experienced in Nigeria have amplified the demand for international investment opportunities. This need arises from the desire to safeguard financial interests amid the volatility of the Nigerian real estate market. To address this demand, LifeCard has expanded into international markets, specifically Dubai and Canada.

The investment model at the heart of LifeCard Co-Investment centers on the acquisition of Fully Completed Homes, either for capital appreciation or rental purposes. To further accommodate investors, LifeCard Co-Investment International offers a flexible payment window ranging from one to three years for product purchases.

Grace Ofure extends an open invitation to all individuals , encouraging them to join the future of real estate investment with LifeCard's new platform . By doing so, investors can unlock promising financial potential, one property at a time.

For more information about LifeCard Co-Investment International and investment opportunities, please visit Lifecard company website .

About LifeCard International Investment Limited

LifeCard International Investment Limited is a pioneering force in the real estate investment sector. With a commitment to making real estate investment accessible and profitable for all, LifeCard Co-Investment International is redefining the industry by enabling individuals to co-invest in carefully curated properties.

