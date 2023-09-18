301 Digital Media Announces New Ceo, Expands Operations Leadership Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Sandi Mazzeo promoted to CEO, Angela Bisig promoted to VP, Operations & Performance Marketing Angela has proven time and again that she has the knowledge, expertise, and commitment to driving high-impact results for our clients.” - Matt Arceneaux, 301 Digital Media co-founderNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- 301 Digital Media , a full-service media and marketing agency, today announces the expansion of the company's senior leadership team with two internal promotions. Sandi Mazzeo, a partner and former COO of 301 Digital Media has been promoted to chief executive officer, while marketing veteran and 301 Digital Media operations leader, Angela Bisig has been elevated to the newly-created position of vice president, operations & performance marketing.
As the company's new CEO, Mazzeo succeeds Matt Arceneaux, one of the company's co-founders and long-serving CEO, who will assume the role of chief financial officer, while continuing to serve as the chairman of the company's board of directors.
“Sandi has been an integral part of driving success for our clients since joining the company in 2017, and we're beyond excited to see her take the helm as the company looks to future growth and to deepening our long-standing commitment to putting our client's needs first,” said Andrew Becks, the co-founder and chief experience officer of 301 Digital Media.“We are confident in her ability to envision and execute long-term, strategic plans that align with our client-centric culture and mission-driven values.”
In the new role of vice president, operations & performance marketing, Bisig assumes an expanded role in overseeing the company's advertising operations and performance marketing practices, where she'll lead the team to provide a 360-degree suite of media services to the company's B2B and B2C clients.
“Angela has proven time and again that she has the knowledge, expertise, and commitment to driving high-impact results for our clients. We're excited to see her continue to grow while mentoring and developing her team of ad operations and analytics professionals,” said Matt Arceneaux, 301 Digital Media co-founder.
“With Angela at the core of our client-facing leadership team, we're excited to enter the next chapter of our company's evolution and double-down on our client-obsessed culture to deliver meaningful and measurable outcomes with speed and accuracy,” said Sandi Mazzeo, the company's newly-minted CEO.
For more information about 301 Digital Media, visit 301digitalmediaor follow the company on LinkedIn .
About 301 Digital Media, LLC
301 Digital Media is a full-service performance marketing, digital consultancy, and media agency based in Tennessee, with team members around the country. 301 Digital Media's value proposition is not to see themselves as a traditional agency, but as an extension of their clients' team, offering clients access to an embedded team of full-scale marketing experts at any time. 301 Digital Media seeks to deliver the best results by putting the client's best interests at the heart of all they do. With support for clients in the US, EU, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, 301 Digital Media is a global agency well-versed in compliance for highly regulated industries - from biopharma to finance, technology, legal services, restaurants, and hospitality to nonprofit organizations.
