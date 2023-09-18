Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Radius Global Solutions, Llc Data Breach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadGlobal Solutions, LLC (“Radius”) recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack that impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals' names, Social Security Numbers, and dates of birth, as well as patient treatment code, treatment location, and treatment payment history.
Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Radrelated to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Radius, you may be entitled to compensation.
If you have received a notification from RadGlobal Solutions, LLC, that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at , or fill out our contact form at .
About Lynch Carpenter
Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .
