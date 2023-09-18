Union Cabinet Meets Amid Buzz Over Imp Legislative Proposals

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Union Cabmet here on Monday, the first day of the special session of Parliament, amid speculation that it may clear some important legislative proposals.
There was no official word on the agenda items before the Cabinet, the meeting of which is being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ever since it was announced that the Parliament session would be held from September 18-22, there have been speculation on varibills, including the women reservation bill, that may come up during the session.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also New Parliament, New Era Govt Calls Spl Session of Parliament from Sep 18 to 22
MENAFN18092023000215011059ID1107092378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.