Stocks In Play

9/18/2023 - 11:51 AM EST - NFI Group Inc. : Announced that the Capital Metro Transportation Authority has executed an option for 26 zero-emission battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NGTM 40-foot transit buses via the existing five-year contract with NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. Originally announced in November 2021, the contract includes up to 126 40-foot and up to 15 60-foot battery-electric buses. NFI added a firm order for the 26 40-foot electric vehicles (EVs) to its backlog in the second quarter of 2023. NFI Group Inc. shares T.NFI are trading down $0.11 at $12.48.

