(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Stocks in Play
9/18/2023 - 11:51 AM EST - NFI Group Inc. : Announced that the Capital Metro Transportation Authority has executed an option for 26 zero-emission battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NGTM 40-foot transit buses via the existing five-year contract with NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. Originally announced in November 2021, the contract includes up to 126 40-foot and up to 15 60-foot battery-electric buses. NFI added a firm order for the 26 40-foot electric vehicles (EVs) to its backlog in the second quarter of 2023. NFI Group Inc. shares T.NFI are trading down $0.11 at $12.48.
MENAFN18092023000212011056ID1107092377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.