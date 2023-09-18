Dollarama Sees Impressive Growth In Q2: Is Now The Time To Invest?

Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL), a renowned name in the value retail sector, recently released its results for the second quarter ending July 30, 2023. The company, known for its affordable everyday items, has been a staple for consumers seeking value, and the recent numbers suggest that its appeal is only growing.

In the recent quarter, Dollarama reported a sales surge of 19.6%, hitting nearly $1.5 billion. This growth was not just a flash in the pan; comparable store sales also saw a significant uptick of 15.5%, building on a 13.2% growth from the previyear. The driving forces behind these impressive numbers include the opening of 18 new stores and an increase in both the number of transactions and the average transaction size. Operating income of $366.8 million was also strong, rising by 28% year over year.

The company also boosted its guidance for the year. Now, for fiscal 2024, it is expecting between 10% to 11% comparable store sales growth, up from its previforecast of 5% to 6%.

Last month, Dollarama closed on the acquisition of three industrial properties in Mount Royal, Quebec. This is significant as they are located near the company's centralized logistics operations and can be a way for the company to streamline its distribution, and thus, improve profitability.

Dollarama's consistent performance, its strategic growth initiatives, and its positive outlook make it a compelling consideration for those looking to diversify their portfolios with a resilient investment. While the retail sector can be volatile, Dollarama's recent results and future projections suggest that it might be better than your average retail stock.

