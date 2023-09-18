Kpc, Oapec Sign Mou To Enhance Scientific Research, Technical Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday in order to enhance scientific research, technical cooperation and exchange experiences.
In a press statement, KPC said that the aim of the MoU is to exchange experiences and best practices between the two parties, in addition to enhancing and building technical capabilities and expertise.
The MoU also aims to encourage awareness of technological development, create cooperative research and development projects, it added.
The statement quoted the KPC CEO, Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, as confirming that the Corporation's efforts are continuing to build its capabilities in the field of research and development.
In turn, OAPEC Secretary-General, Jamal Al-Loughani, praised the efforts made by the KPC to enhance cooperation with the organization, which has been based in the State of Kuwait as its permanent headquarters since its establishment in 1968. (end)
