Kuwait Cabinet Approves Decree Calling Parliament To Convene Oct 31

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Cabapproved a draft decree calling on the National Assembly to convene for the second regular session of the seventeenth legislative term on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and submitting it to His Highness the Crown Prince.
This came during the cabinet's weekly meeting Monday, chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for CabAffairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs IAhmad Al-Kandari stated the following:
The Cabwas informed of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during his upcoming visit to Chain's city of Hangzhou.
The delegation includes, Deputy Prime Minister, Oil Minister and State Minister of Economic and Investment Affairs, Dr. Saad Al-Barrak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Commerce and Minister of State of Youth Affairs, Mohammad Al-Aiban.
Moreover, the delegation includes Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Dr. Jassim Al-Ostath, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Faleh Al-Rugba, in addition to several state officials.
On the 93rd Saudi National Day next week, Kuwaiti Cabexpressed congratulations to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud and the Saudi people.
The Cabwas briefed on the protest note that was handed to Iraq's Ambassador to the country by Kuwait Foreign Ministry over the whereases of a recent ruling by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, which rescinded the agreement on maritime navigation at Khor Abdullah.
Further, the Cabwas briefed on the meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers, where they have called on Iraq to take "seriand urgent" steps to deal with the negative developments on the Khor Abdullah maritime agreement, signed with the State of Kuwait, after an Iraqi court's "inaccurate" ruling on the issue. (end)
jy.aa
MENAFN18092023000071011013ID1107092368
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.