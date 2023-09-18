Five Detained Americans Freed From Iran Arrive In Qatar - Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 18 (KUNA) - Five Americans detained in Iran have been freed and landed in Doha en route to their home country as part of a prisoner swap deal between Washington and Tehran, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
The deal entails theunfreezing some USD six billion in Iranian funds held in restricted accounts in South Korea, ultimately transferring the sum to Qatari banks, state-run QNA news agency reported, citing a foreign ministry statement.
The statement hailed Qatar's role in the wider US-Iran deal, saying it was a testament to Doha's contributions towards keeping regional stability and security intact. (end)
