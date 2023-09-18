World Leaders Adopt Political Declaration To Eliminate Poverty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- World leaders adopted Monday a political declaration in which they affirmed that eliminating poverty in all its forms is "the greatest international challenge" and an indispensable requirement for achieving sustainable development.
This came during the opening session of the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, held as part of the activities of the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The declaration stated that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development still represents the road map for achieving development and overcoming the multiple crises facing the world, as the leaders affirmed in the political declaration that they will work urgently to achieve the vision of that plan as "an action plan for people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership." (end)
