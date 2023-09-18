Kuwait Amir Representative Receives Chiefs Of Microsoft, Alphabet Google

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Monday Executive Vice President and President of Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations, Jean-Philippe Courtois.
The meeting was attended by Director General of the Direct Investment Promotion Authority, Sheikh Dr. Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Undersecretary of the Prime Minister's Office, Sheikh Khaled Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and Director of the Office of His Highness the Prime Minister, Hamad Al-Amer.
During the meeting, the country's development plan for digital transformation and artificial intelligence solutions were discussed, and views were exchanged on the mechanism of creating a digital infrastructure capable of attracting investment assets and creating a pioneering and distinguished business environment that contributes to the development of the national economy.
His Highness also received the Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, Ruth Porat, and her accompanying delegation.
During the talks, developments in cooperation between Kuwait and Google Cloud were touched on after the recent signing of the strategic partnership agreement between the two sides to support digital transformation in the country. (end)
