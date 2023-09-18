Amir Representative Receives Kuwait's Surgeon Wadhah Al-Riffai

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Monday Head of the Departments of Surgery and the Department of Technical, Academic and Scientific Research at Creighton University Hospital, Dr. Wadhah Al-Riffai.
His Highness expressed his appreciation for Dr. Al-Riffai's achievement by being appointed as Chairman of the Board of Surgery Departments at the prestigiCreighton University Hospital, stressing the government's full support for national competencies in order to continue developing their professional careers at the highest levels. (end)
