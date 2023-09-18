Us Fighter Jet Crashes S. Carolina, Pilot Survives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- TheAir Force said Monday they are searching for the wreckage of an F-35 fighter jet that crashed yesterday near Charleston, South Carolina.
The pilot ejected safely after the "mishap" and was taken to a local medical facility in stable condition, Joint Base Charleston said in a Facebook post.
Emergency response teams are now working to find the aircraft, an F-35B Lightning II jet.
The aircraft's last known position was near Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, two large bodies of water northwest of the city of Charleston, according to Joint Base Charleston, which asked for the public's help finding the aircraft.
"The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues," Joint Base Charleston officials said.
The jet belongs to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, a unit focused on training pilots to meet annual training requirements, according to the unit's website. (end)
