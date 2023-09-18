Citra Team Fix Glitch In Int'l Internet Cable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The Communication and IT Regulatory Authority (CITRA) said Monday that a technical team managed to fix a cut in the intecable linking Kuwait to the international network.
The glitch, affected some inteservice providers, has been fixed and the intespeed was brought back to normal as soon as possible, CITRA said in a post on its X account. (end)
