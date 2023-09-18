Mfa Rejects Accusations Of Ukraine's Involvement In Plotting Coup In Georgia

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko , who took to Facebook to comment on the issue, reports Ukrinform.

He noted that the Ukrainian diplomacy took note of the statements by the Georgian security officials claiming the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian side in the preparation of the rebellion in Georgia.

"This report is not true. The incumbent Georgian government is once again trying to demonize Ukraine in order to resolve its domestic political issues. The Ukrainian state did not interfere, does not interfere, and has no plans to interfere in the internal affairs of Georgia," the diplomat stressed.

As reported earlier, the Georgian security agencies stated that a group of perpetrators had been plotting riots in the country aiming at a violent overthrow of the government in October-December. The Georgian side names the founders of the Georgian Legion and the deputy head of Ukraine's defense intelligence, Georgi Lortkipanidze, among the masterminds behind the attempt.