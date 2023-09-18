War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Attacks Near Klishchiivka, Marinka, Robotyne

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over 20 combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours. The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's offensive operation is underway.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces continue conducting offensive (assault) actions, eliminating the enemy and step by step liberating the temporarily occupied areas.

Ukraine's Air Force launched eight strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters. Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit two enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, one surface-to-air missile system, one command post, and six artillery systems.

Russian troops launched 17 missile strikes and 33 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Ukrainian positions and settlements 26 times. Last night Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with missiles and Shahed-136/131 suicide drones.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russians launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Berestove, Kopanky and Shyikivka, as well as artillery and mortar strikes on Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka and the Donetsk region's Novosadove. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled numerRussian attacks near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka. Near Andriivka, Russians made attempts to recapture their lost positions but had no success. The enemy launched an air strike near Bakhmut. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian occupiers launched air strikes near Avdiivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled about 10 Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka. Near Krasnohorivka, the enemy launched an air strike.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russians launched air strikes near Vuhledar and Staromaiorske.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes. Russians launched air strikes near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Kherson direction, Russian troops launched air strikes near the Kherson region's Vesele, Odradokamianka and Mykolaivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.