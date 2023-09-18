Kazakhstan, Hungary To Take Joint Measures To Increase Mutual Trade Turnover

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA ,Kazakhstan, September 18. Kazakhstan
and Hungary will take joint measures to increase mutual trade
turnover, as well as to intensify bilateral cooperation mechanisms,
Trend reports.
This was stated at a meeting between President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Hungary Katalin Nowak on the
sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.
As Tokayev said during the meeting, a strategic partnership
based on strong historical and cultural ties has been established
between the fraternal peoples of the two countries.
The President of Kazakhstan highly appreciated the active
position and huge contribution of Hungary to strengthening Turkic
cooperation.
The parties also discussed issues of trade, economic,
investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
The presidents exchanged views on international issues,
including improving the work of the Institute of many factors for
ensuring global stability and development.
In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Katalina Novak to
visit Kazakhstan.
