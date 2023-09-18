Kazakhstan, Hungary To Take Joint Measures To Increase Mutual Trade Turnover

This was stated at a meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Hungary Katalin Nowak on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

As Tokayev said during the meeting, a strategic partnership based on strong historical and cultural ties has been established between the fraternal peoples of the two countries.

The President of Kazakhstan highly appreciated the active position and huge contribution of Hungary to strengthening Turkic cooperation.

The parties also discussed issues of trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The presidents exchanged views on international issues, including improving the work of the Institute of many factors for ensuring global stability and development.

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Katalina Novak to visit Kazakhstan.