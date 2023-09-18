Qatar Participates In Ministerial Meeting On 'Peace Day Effort'

New York: The State of Qatar participated today in a ministerial meeting on "Peace Day Effort: An Effort for Middle East Peace" on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The delegation of the State of Qatar was headed by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

In his statement before the meeting organized by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab League, and the European Union, in cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestine represents a model of colonial occupation that has caused one of the worst ongoing humanitarian crises, pointing out that the situation in the occupied territories has reached an unprecedented level of danger.

His Excellency added that Qatar has made numercalls for peace in Palestine, reaffirming Qatar's unwavering belief that peace, stability, and security in the region can only be achieved through a fair and comprehensive settlement based on international legitimacy.

He called for assuming the humanitarian, moral, and legal responsibilities and taking appropriate measures to ensure that the Palestinians obtain their legitimate rights, particularly their right to self-determination, return, and the establishment of their independent state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined that Qatar will remain committed to its contribution, alongside its partners, to all sincere peace efforts aimed at ending the occupation and achieving peace in Palestine and the Middle East.