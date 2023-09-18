Wellspan Health Aco Earns High Performance, Savings Under Medicare Shared Savings Program

Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) are value-based models which are predicated on the triple aim: to improve quality, experience and affordability and serve to improve the health of communities. Health systems, independent physician groups and others oversee improvements in access to quality care, enhance care coordination and manage chronic conditions. Coordinated care ensures patients receive the right care at the right time and with a goal of avoiding unnecessary variation in care. As part of creating a better care delivery system, Medicare rewards ACOs who provide higher quality care at a more affordable cost by sharing in the savings it achieves for the Medicare Program.

“At WellSpan's Medicare ACO, we are committed to serve as a leader in value-based care for South Central Pennsylvania and across the nation,” said P. Geoff Nicholson, Jr., M.D., senior vice president and chief clinical officer, WellSpan Population Health.“We consistently support our providers and care teams and their patients with the resources and technology to support a best-in-class model for compassionate, quality healthcare. By empowering our patients to maximize their health and well-being, and through the collective work of our physicians, other providers and WellSpan Health, it allowsto remain focused on the highest level of coordinated care resulting in healthy communities.”

WellSpan's Medicare success demonstrates years of clinical quality improvements with prioritized evidence-based care pathways, a foon preventative screening and wellness, as well as improved access for patients. All primary care sites as part of the maintain certified patient centered medical home status, with 95% of these practices working from an integrated electronic health record.

About WellSpan Health

WellSpan Health's vision is to reimagine healthcare through the delivery of comprehensive, equitable health and wellness solutions throughout our continuum of care. As an integrated delivery system focused on leading in value-based care, we encompass more than 2,000 employed providers, 220 locations, eight award-winning hospitals, home care and a behavioral health organization serving South Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. With a team 20,000 strong, WellSpan experts provide a range of services, from wellness and employer services solutions to advanced care for complex medical and behavioral conditions. Our clinically integrated network of 2,600 aligned physicians and advanced practice providers is dedicated to providing the highest quality and safety, inspiring our patients and communities to be their healthiest.

About WellSpan's Medicare

WellSpan's strategy to lead the region in value includes participation in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) in partnership with independent practices within our community including Apple Hill Podiatry, Cancer Care Associates, Dallastown Medical Associates, Family First Health, Family Health Associates, Gettysburg Family Practice, Hanover Family Practice, Keystone Health, Lebanon Internal Medicine Associates, Lebanon Valley Family Medicine, Martin Foot & Ankle, Premier Ankle & Foot, Schaefferstown Family Practice, York Eye Institute, and Yorktowne Urology. This group of physicians and care teams partner together to give coordinated high quality care to the Medicare patients they serve. Coordinated care ensures patients receive the right care at the right time and with a goal of avoiding unnecessary duplication of services.

Medicare Shared Savings Program Saves Medicare More Than $1.8 Billion in 2022 and Continues to Deliver High-quality Care